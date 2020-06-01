Alfa Romeo plots small electric SUV for 2022

It’s not until Alfa Romeo hits that target that enthusiasts might get what they desire: the pretty sports cars for which the brand is known. The styling of the EV won’t be identical to the Tonale, according to Alfa Romeo.

A spokesman said: “A family feel will be respected – we have style themes across the range – but we don’t want to do a copy and paste across the line-up, because every segment has its own personality, and customers are different in terms of age and expectations.”

While the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Tonale will use existing FCA hardware, sharing with the Jeep Renegade, it’s expected that the electric Alfa Romeo will be the first FCA car to make use of the technology gained from the merger with PSA.

The EV will sit on a version of PSA’s eCMP platform, on which seven zero-emissions models will be based by next year. These already include electric versions of the Peugeot 208, Peugeot 2008, Vauxhall Corsa and DS 3 Crossback.

The e-2008, of a similar size to the future Alfa Romeo EV, uses a single motor to drive its front wheels, producing 136bhp and 192lb ft of torque. A 50kWh battery pack gives it up to 192 miles of range on the WLTP test cycle.

However, the specifications of Alfa Romeo’s offering will be different – due not only to how rapidly EV technology is developing but also to the brand’s focus on performance.

Talking about the approach to Alfa Romeo’s first EV, the spokesman said: “When we launched the Giulia and Stelvio, we were recognised as a sporty brand, because of the amazing handling. We’re trying to communicate that our cars are not only sporty but can also be driven in a comfortable way – something that previously customers wouldn’t expect from Alfa Romeo, to help us appeal to a larger customer base.

“For electric, we will stay consistent to Alfa Romeo’s sportiness and use electric motors for a performance approach. We’re looking to achieve an Alfa Romeo customer’s expectations but also [those of] customers looking for comfort.”

He added that Alfa Romeo sees the small SUV market as the best in which to offer an EV, saying: “The B-segment is probably the best solution for range and usage, and the recharging infrastructure will be better [by the time we launch the car].”