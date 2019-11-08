Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 7 November

Citroën C4 Cactus, £5500: Citroën fans had had little to get excited about, but that all changed when the C4 Cactus came out in 2014. Novel Airbump protectors, sporty crossover looks, door straps… They were the sort of touches the market had been hoping for from Citroën, but it took the quirky Cactus to deliver them. Today, it’s a fairly disposable thing, with prices for tired ones on the floor, but find a decent example like our featured 2015/65-reg 1.2 PureTech Feel with 44,000 miles for £5500 and it could be sought after once the survivors have thinned out.

Clash of the classifieds

Brief: Find me an interesting first car, please.

MG Midget 1500, £3995

Toyota MR2, £1995

Mark Pearson: A first car needs to be something delicate and well balanced, so that the enthusiastic driver can pick up some useful driving skills. This agile-handling MR2 is a delight, zesty in engine and stiff in structure and, above all, tremendous fun. My 2006 car’s in great condition, too, with a year’s MOT. And it’s under £2k – half the price of your dodgy old MG.

Max Adams: I’ll have you know that my 1978 MG Midget is the recherché choice for the first-time driver. For a start, classic car insurance will make it affordable to run. It’s also lightweight and won’t sup much petrol, and those rubber bumpers are perfect for touch-parking.

MP: But I don’t think your MG will teach the new driver anything, other than how to wait at the side of the road for a breakdown truck, or how to recover your car from a ditch after it has slid off the road.

MA: You’d have to be a monumental clot to crash a car with only 65bhp. No, with a decent set of modern tyres, the predictable handling of a front-engined MG Midget will be better than your spikier mid-engined MR2.