BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2019 review

What is it?
This is the most powerful version yet of BMW’s latest 3 Series. With all of its seventh-generation siblings running four-cylinder powerplants, the M340i is also the only new 3 Series to have a six-cylinder engine.
The luxuriously equipped M340i xDrive has been conceived and developed in close co-operation with BMW’s M division, hence the M in its name. It fills the gap in the German car maker’s line-up between the excellent 330i and the upcoming new M3, due in 2020.
At a starting price of £48,555, the latest member of the 3 Series line-up is aimed directly at the Audi S4 and Mercedes-AMG C43, with buyers offered the choice of either saloon or Touring bodystyles.
Power is delivered by the latest iteration of BMW’s B58 engine. The 3.0-litre unit receives a new two-scroll turbocharger and particulate filter among other detailed changes. Power is up by 48bhp on the earlier 340i – the model it indirectly replaces - at 369bhp and torque rises to 369lb ft between 1850rpm and 5000rpm.
By comparison, the existing 330i’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine delivers 255bhp and 295lb ft.
Deploying the engine’s reserves is an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, which features its own unique ratios and an integral launch control function, and BMW’s latest xDrive four-wheel drive system complete with an electronic differential lock on the rear axle.
scrap
Surely the 330d has a six
Surely the 330d has a six cylinder engine? And are the adaptive dampers standard equipment or not? Herr Kable seems to be losing his fabled accuracy of late.
Shame the car has a poor ride and is so ugly inside and out. I'm used to BMW's exemplary old instruments - that digital dash would really upset me.
BMW seem to be throwing it all away. It's a great shame.
Takeitslowly
Why do you continue to ask questions of this forum, when you can (easily?) look them up for yourself?. How do YOU know the car has a poor ride?. If you have not yet travelled in it, you can hardly have made up your own mind...one man's meat etc...
The digital dash would "upset" you...how easily perturbed and frail your personality are. Grow a pair.
jameshobiecat
I know the answer is no but....
