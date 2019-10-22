2020 BMW M3: rear end design seen undisguised

The next-generation BMW M3 – due for launch in 2020 – appears to have been photographed undisguised for the first time, according to an image posted to Facebook by BMW tuning specialist Evolve Automotive.
The car looks to be on the assembly line, and reveals previously unconfirmed elements of the model's design. Key changes over the standard 3 Series include the addition of a subtle rear spoiler, extended wheel arches, black plastic rear trim and reshaped bootlid. Four large exhaust pipes also feature, and will be housed in a downforce-enhancing rear diffuser, which appears not yet to have been installed.
The hotly anticipated performance saloon is expected to use an extensively updated version of BMW’s twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine, producing around 500bhp.
Officials at the 2018 Paris motor show, including company boss Harald Krüger, confirmed that a new M3 was under development, although they declined to give details. It is understood, however, that engineers have been set the target of giving the new M3 a power boost over the M3 CS, which produced 454bhp.
New BMW 3 Series launched with renewed driver focus
It is believed the additional performance is likely to come from the use of a water injection system, like that used by the M4 GTS, to enable reduced cylinder temperatures for more efficient running. The only obstacle to this system being employed is believed to have centred on the issue of effective packaging, but that is now thought to have been overcome.
The additional weight of the water injection system is minimal and unlikely to compromise BMW’s goal of making the car lighter than the 1585kg M3 CS. This is thanks to the savings already made with the basic structure of the new 3 Series, as well as the potential benefits of using carbonfibre parts, including the roof.
Join the debate
Symanski
Reliable?
That's the question that M3 owners (and M4) that were previously burnt by BMW will be asking.
From BimmerBoost:
BMW ignores the F80 M3 & F82 M4 S55 engine crank hub issue and is it the worst BMW M3 production engine defect of all time?
Owners change bearings as preventative maintenance but if you are out of the warranty period it almost feels like a ticking time bomb. BMW does not care and just wants cars out of the warranty period as quickly as possible so they can wash their hands of any issue.
BMW has its flaws and its marketed image versus the reality (and reliability) of its products are vastly different things. They will chase profit over proper design.
Richard H
Forget BMW, Go for an Alfa Gilua Quadrifolio
All the German manufacturers seem to have proritised Soft palstics, conectivity and "infotainnment" over actual substance to keep the price down.
Alfa are far more reliable than their reputation suggests and its a better drivers car, with harder plastics, so if I was able to by a "super Saloon", I'd go for the Alfa
Craig1988
Richard H wrote:
This quote! I couldnt agree more! and the iphone generation are just lapping it up
xxxx
As reliable..
.... as your anti-BMW post following a BMW M series article
Symanski
Truth.
Do you seek the truth? If so, then do your own searches. Do your own research. Go and find out for yourself.
Luap
Symanski wrote:
I hate to rain on your little anti BMW parade, but faults are not exclusive to BMW. They can and do happen to every brand.
Grow up and give it a rest already.
Gojohnygo
As reliable
My 140i has covered 27000 miles and unfortunatly I have had to put 1/2 cup of water into the cooling system, when I bought my 1300 Meastro I had to put a bucket full in every day.Get Real.
Symanski
B58 engine prematurely worn out. Needs replacing...
You have B58 engine. Quickest of searches and here's what you find:
The upper crankshaft guide bearing may wear out prematurely. The wear on the upper guide bearing can cause the clutch pedal to malfunction during shifting. The Engine Malfunction warning may be illuminated and a fault will be stored in the DME memory for the crankshaft sensor. Noise may be heard from the lower engine and transmission bell housing area. If the crankshaft guide bearing or crankshaft is found damaged during the inspection then the engine must be replaced.
(Read that back to yourself - cranshaft guide bearing wearing out requiring a new engine!).
Peter Cavellini
Rehash....?
Correct if I’m wrong, but this is old News, I never had one bit of bother with my 04’ plate one, ran sweet as a Nut.
johnhg
NEXT 3 SERIES
It looks huge. How many generations of 5 Series do you have to go back to to find one smaller than this 3?
Pages
Add your comment