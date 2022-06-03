The best 10 used mile-munchers for 2022

If you cover thousands of miles per month, you might well be wary of swapping into a potentially unreliable older car. But buy properly and you can have a comfy, quick and capacious ’bahn stormer for supermini cash.

Saab 9-5, 2007-2010

£500-£3000: The 9-5 never felt overly competitive when new, but it excelled as a long-distance cruiser, helped by superbly comfortable seats. Time (and Saab’s demise) has turned it into a very stylish banger and a well-chosen example should still be a very relaxing companion. Avoid the crude diesels.

One we found: 2007 Saab 9-5 2.3 Vector, 132k miles, £1895

Volkswagen Passat, 2005-2009

£1300-£20,000: The Mk6 Passat is a hidden gem for those in search of cruising refinement at modest cost. There are lots of well-maintained privately owned ones out there and high-spec examples have the kit to shame a modern alternative. The 2.0-litre TDI can muster 54.3mpg, but if you prefer fast to frugal, seek out the V6 R36.