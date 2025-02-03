Strong sales of new electric cars over recent years is great news for used car buyers.

Growing numbers of pre-owned electric cars, combined with today’s weak residual values, mean that buying one of the best cheap used electric cars is no longer a pipedream.

There’s now enough variety out there that we’ve been able to weed out the less appealing choices, yet most of our top 10 used EVs come in below £10,000.

Sure, a bargain-basement EV may still involve a compromise or two, but there’s no need to hunt out a G-Wiz to go zero-emissions on a shoestring: cutting-edge design is an affordable option.

EV ownership’s rewards can outweigh the inconveniences, especially if you have off-street parking and generally use your car for regular, shorter commutes.

Pick the right one for your needs and you can save enough to comfortably afford hiring a more suitable vehicle for the occasional long trip or furniture store sale.

We peg the BMW i3 as the best cheap used EV on the market at the moment. It looks thoroughly modern, starts from around £5,000 and its high quality interiors are wearing very well.