I bought a V6 Jaguar for £400 and doubled my money

Gentlemanly X-Type proves you can buy a brilliant ULEZ-compliant car for pennies

Alex Wolstenholme
News
2 mins read
12 June 2025

It turns out that it’s still possible to buy a functioning car with an MOT certificate for less than £500.

I may have bought it from a friend’s parents’ neighbour, but this ULEZ-compliant Jaguar X-Type cost me just £400, complete with six months on the MOT (with only tired suspension parts as advisories) and just 53,000 miles.

From the outside, you can tell it has lived in London’s busy suburbs its whole life, but inside it looks almost new, despite the dated grey leather matching the walnut veneer like an original Mercedes-Benz A-Class and a moose test.

The 2.1-litre petrol V6 is silky smooth (although shockingly averse to making progress), while the suspension is as pliant as almost anything else these days but equally demonstrates how far body control has come in the past 20 years.

The only thing I’m not looking forward to is the running costs.

The annual road tax is £415 and the fuel consumption is diabolical. We’re talking 16mpg in town and 24mpg on a run.

The anachronistic five-speed automatic gearbox working with a complete absence of torque is to blame for this: if you set the cruise control at 70mph, the car will need to kick down to fourth at the slightest incline.

Overall, my new Jag is far from perfect, but you can’t argue with £400.

Log two: Jag faces early exit – but not for why you'd expect

Alex Wolstenholme's £400 Jaguar X-Type – interior

After just a few months, it’s already time to move the X-Type on: it turns out that someone who commutes by train does not need two cars.

I’m not getting rid of the X-Type because it’s rubbish.

Well, it is, but in the same way your grandad is rubbish at athletics: time may not have been kind to his sporting credentials, but you still love him.

And that analogy works because your grandad probably drives, or at least drove, an X-Type, and when he bought it 20 years ago it was somewhat more competitive than it is now.

I do love the car, but unlike my grandparents I struggle to find time for it.

Driving it is surprisingly pleasurable – it offers a relaxed undertone that is missing from almost everything these days – but when I do want or need to use one of my cars, it’s my Alpina D3 that I turn to every time.

Alex Wolstenholme's £400 Jaguar X-Type – rear quarter

The X-Type is simply too unforgivably uneconomical for its slowness and too unrefined to be cosseting.

I can’t complain about the deal I got, but if one of these had fallen into my hands with a more practical diesel or the mildly fast and fun 3.0-litre V6, it may well have stuck around a bit longer.

I eventually sold it for just over £1000 and, even at that price, it still feels like a lot of car for the money.

A future classic? I very much doubt it. Likeable? Surprisingly so. 

Alex Wolstenholme

Alex Wolstenholme
Title: Editorial Assistant

Alex joined Haymarket, the publisher of Autocar, in 2023. A car fanatic, he loves to delve into the spec-sheet, especially when it concerns something obscure or quirky. He currently drives a 2007 Alpina D3 estate but is often seen in his mum's Ford Fiesta (much to her annoyance). 

In his current position, as an editorial assistant, Alex mainly assists in managing Autocar's presence on MSN, but also writes features for the magazine.

jason_recliner 12 June 2025
Yeah great you're making cheap cars more expensive.

