Buy low, cell high: what to look out for when buying a used EV

There are some great used electric car deals to be had at the moment – and cheap prices don’t mean dead batteries

Vicky Parrott
News
5 mins read
9 February 2025

It’s been a rollercoaster for the used electric car market over the past few years.

In the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and the following chip crisis restricting the supply of new cars, some used EVs were commanding more than their original list prices.

But with a much broader array of EVs going on sale, decent availability and widespread uncertainty about EVs, prices slid dramatically. Indeed, data from market analyst Cap HPI shows that by September 2024, a three-year-old EV was some 8.5% cheaper to buy than a petrol car of equivalent age and mileage.

However, that trend is now changing again. In the latter half of 2024, used EV values stabilised and actually rose very slightly against falling used ICE car values.

And the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders recorded more than 53,400 used electric car sales in the third quarter of 2024, a rise of 57% on the same period in 2023, so the lower prices are certainly driving demand.

This of course is either terrible or brilliant news, depending on whether you’re selling or buying. But regardless of this mercurial market, there has never been such a great variety of used EVs at such low prices, so now is a superb time to buy before those prices rise any further.

What to look out for when buying a used EV

The golden rules for buying a used EV are much the same as for a used ICE car: checking for even gaps and matching paint across all the panels for signs of accident damage, reading its previous MOT test reports and running thorough checks on its history for finance, theft or other misdemeanours. All of that still stands.

Right, now for the big thing: the battery. This is what worries most buyers. We all know that batteries degrade over time and usage, yet very few EVs offer a battery health readout on the dashboard.

We would be the first to point out to legislators that a clear battery health readout would be very simple for manufacturers to provide and should be mandated in order to improve buyer confidence.

There’s no reason why checking battery life on your EV shouldn’t be just as simple as checking the battery life on your phone. But, frustratingly, it’s not. And it’s understandable why that makes people edgy about buying a used EV.

The thing to remember is that EV battery longevity is very good these days, and as a rough guide you should expect one (regardless of whether it uses nickel-manganese-cobalt or lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry) to lose roughly 1.6% to 2.0% of capacity each year.

You can buy OBD-port readers that you can plug into an EV in order to get a read on its battery health, but even that can be a bit inaccurate, as it’s affected by the battery’s temperature at the time you take the reading, whether it has been fully cycled prior to testing and the OBD device’s own vagaries.

It’s still absolutely worth doing if you’re confident enough to take a device along when viewing a car you’re considering, but even better advice is to buy from a reputable dealer who is happy to provide a detailed report on the car’s battery health.

As a rough guide for battery health and range potential, you can of course go by the range readout on the car’s dash. Bear in mind that it will be affected by how the car has been driven previously, and some models are rather optimistic when fully charged (early Stellantis EVs are particularly guilty of this).

Going by the car’s long-term efficiency and calculating range from that tends to give a more realistic average real-world range. Owners’ clubs are also a great place to ask for feedback on a used EV’s realistic range.

If battery health is a concern, then a lower-mileage EV that hasn’t been rapid-charged too frequently is likely to be the best choice, but don’t discount high-mileage cars, because you may be pleasantly surprised by the battery health and real-world range even on a well-used EV.

Indeed, I drove a nine-year-old, 260,000-mile Tesla Model S that still had 84% of its original battery capacity remaining despite a life spent at Superchargers (Autocar, 6 November 2024).

So don’t feel that you have to stick with low-mileage or younger EVs; just look for one that has a realistic range that suits your lifestyle.

Martin Miller of EV Experts, a specialist dealership in Surrey, points out that heating systems are another area worth checking on a used EV: “The air-con and heating systems are 400V, so to put a new air-con pump in an EV can cost £1000. We recently paid £2200 for a heating element on a Jaguar I-Pace. 

It’s one area that can be very expensive.”Suspension wear is something else to look out for, especially on higher-mileage cars: “An EV is still a car, that means that miles do matter. Although not in the same way as an ICE car, where the engine and gearbox are subject to wear each mile, you still need to look for wear in the suspension and braking systems.”

Listen out for clunks and creaks from suspension – especially as EVs are heavier than equivalent ICE cars so can wear suspension parts a touch faster.

Brake pads often last far longer on EVs than on ICE cars, given the presence of regenerative braking systems, but pads should be a routine check on any used car purchase regardless of age, mileage and power source. Ditto the tyres, of course.

In short, the options out there for those buying a used EV are better than ever. Just try to buy from a reputable dealer who knows what they’re talking about and can provide a thorough battery health report.

Make sure to look for a car that offers at least 10-15% more real-world range than you routinely need and a used EV needn’t be a scary prospect. 

Advertisement

Boris9119 9 February 2025

Having purchased our first EV some 2 months ago all I would say to any potential buyers is don't rule out basic charging from your regular electrical outlet in your garage. My wife gets home each day around 5:30pm, we plug the EV in, it charges at approx 4 miles per hour, so come 6am its capable of having charged just over 48 miles. Her commute to work and back each day is a total of 11 miles. Think really carefully about what you actually use your car for, not what you 'might' one day do. The car has 330 range fully charged, and if you use full regen braking then urban driving becomes very range favorable.

xxxx 9 February 2025

Your BEV charges at 4 miles per hour, only 48 miles after over 12 hours of charging, are you sure?  Sounds like you charging with a USB charger lol!

Surely you'd want to a dedicated fast charger so as to use your 'high range' BEV as much as possible rather than mainly 6 mile commutes.

