The best 10 used luxury cars for 2022

It’s always amusing to see just ‘how much car’ you can nab on the used market for a fraction of the cost of a new alternative.

A boggo 22-plate Dacia Sandero asks more than a leggy first-gen Bentley Continental GT we found, for example. Throw caution to the wind with one of these sumptuous second-handers.

Rover 75, 1999-2005

£1200-£12,000: Probably a genuine classic now, especially as the 75 arrived just as its time was gone, making it feel more ’80s than late ’90s. A very effective evocation of the classic British luxury car, but stymied by being launched into an era defined by the arrival of Germany’s tech-first, Bauhaus-influenced cars. It’s silly cheap today, even for examples that have been cared for by enthusiasts. Weak points (including the complex V6 cambelt change) are well understood by a small network of specialists. The styling is ageing very gracefully and the ride quality remains fantastic. Buy a pre-facelift V6 car that has been cared for and enjoy the 75’s unique take on luxury over apex-clipping.

One we found: 2000 Rover 75 2.0 V6, 88k miles, £1795

Audi A6, 2004-2011