2022 Audi A8: pricing and specification revealed

Audi has revealed prices and specification details for the refreshed A8 luxury saloon, which has received a subtle facelift for 2022 with new styling features, advanced lighting technology and a top trim level reserved for the Chinese market.

The A8 line-up consists of three models: the A8, the long-wheelbase A8 L and the sporty S8, with four specification levels: Sport, S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung.

Prices start from £74,985 for entry-level Sport models with a 282bhp diesel engine, rising as high as £117,610 for the range-topping petrol-V8-powered S8 Vorsprung with 563bhp.

All models are equipped with Audi's Quattro four-wheel drive system and a Tiptronic eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Entry-level Sport models are equipped with adaptive air suspension, leather comfort seats, a 10-speaker audio system, a 12.3in digital instrument display and wireless smartphone charging. Passengers also gain a 5.7in touchscreen.

Other standard features include a head-up display, Audi’s twin-touchscreen infotainment system, sat-nav and several driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera and traffic-sign recognition.

All diesel models are offered with 18in wheels, while petrol models gain 19in wheels.

Next-step S Line models receive external design changes, including bespoke front and rear bumpers, a sportier-looking grille and 20in wheels. S Line models also gain LED headlights, dynamic indicators and acoustic double glazing with privacy glass.

Those who opt for Black Edition trim will have their A8 equipped with five-spoke 20in wheels in gloss black, a black exterior trim pack and OLED rear lights.