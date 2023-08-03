Best ULEZ-exempt used cars

With London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) set to expand, choosing a used car has become even more complicated.

Having a car that complies with Euro 4 or Euro 6 emissions standards has become a must in the UK capital.

You can check if your car – or any car you're considering buying – is compliant through the Transport for London (TfL) website.

If your car doesn't comply and you drive into the ULEZ, you will need to pay a £12.50 daily fee. If you fail to do this, you will be hit with a £120 fine.

Read more: Clean Air Zones: all you need to know

Thankfully, the used-car market is abundant with petrols that comply with Euro 4 (usually produced from January 2006) and diesels that comply with Euro 6 (usually produced from September 2015).

So, which ULEZ-friendly used cars should we be looking to buy? Read our list below for some top picks.

ULEZ-compliant small cars

After something super small but with an economical engine? This baby VW is a great choice, with a selection of 1.0-litre petrol engines, some of them turbocharged. You can pick one up (ahem…) for less than £3000; but if you ever drive on the motorway, we would recommend upping your budget to £4000 for a more powerful model.

Hyundai’s small car is one of our favourite city cars, thanks to its fun driving style and great practicality for its size. It even performs on faster roads, making that dreaded trip on the North Circular a much simpler task. High-mileage examples in decent nick can be had for £3000, powered by low-emission petrol engines. It can’t quite match the performance of the Up, but it’s still an ultra-compact car worth considering.

The ever-popular Fiat 500 is a great pick as a ULEZ-compliant buy, due to its retro styling, economical engines and entertaining drive. Today it's possible to pick up a car with fewer than 50,000 miles on the clock for around £3500. This retro miniature is a good option both for new drivers and those looking to move into something a bit smaller.

An early Yaris can be picked up for less than £2000, but these are high-mileage options with more than 100,000 on the clock. We would recommend a car built between 2014 and 2020, where prices are more affordable. The Yaris is plenty spacious, and some examples are packed with sat-nav, safety technology and Bluetooth connectivity. We found a post-2014 model with 70,000 miles on the clock for around £4500.

There’s a lot to like about the Fiat Panda, even if some of the cars in the classifieds are pretty basic. It’s a capable city car and there’s a wide range of choice on the used market. Prices start from around £1300 - an absolute bargain for a car produced after 2010. An economical petrol produced from 2015 will set you back around £3000.