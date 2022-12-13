Ultra Low Emission Zone: Can I drive my car in the London ULEZ?

The London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) means some older cars need to pay a fee to enter the capital. Here are all the details.

The London ULEZ was introduced in 2019, affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles driving on the streets of the capital. Other cities, such as Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester and Oxford, are set to follow suit.

It was designed by London mayor Sadiq Khan to improve air quality, with older, more polluting vehicles charged to enter the city. It replaced a previous measure called the T-Charge, which started in 2017.

If you frequently drive in London or are just planning a single visit, this ULEZ guide will tell you everything you need to know and whether or not your car incurs the charge.

How does the ULEZ work?

Initially, the ULEZ covered the same area as the familiar Congestion Charge Zone.

On the 25 October 2021, the whole area was expanded to include the whole area inside the North Circular and South Circular roads.

Khan has asked Transport for London (TfL) to consult on an expansion currently covering the area occupied by the Low Emissions Zone - effectively tightening restrictions - by 29 August 2023.

This would mean most of the area inside the M25 would be covered, as far west as Longford, north as Waltham Cross, east as North Ockendon and south as Biggin Hill.

Can my vehicle enter London's ULEZ?

You will be charged if your petrol vehicle doesn't comply with Euro 4 standards or if your diesel vehicle doesn't comply with Euro 6 standards. You can check if your vehicle is compliant through the TfL website.

The zone operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This includes cars, motorcycles, vans and other specialist vehicles and if you live inside the zone.

Vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes don't need to pay, as they’re instead covered by the LEZ charge.

How much do I have to pay for London's ULEZ?

A daily charge of £12.50 is expected to arrive within the expanded ULEZ. However, if your car is parked within the area and you don't drive it all day, you're exempt from the charge. Click here to view a map of the expansion.

Road signs at every entry point along the boundary will tell you that you’re crossing into the ULEZ, sitting alongside or below existing Congestion Charge signs. Click to see the map of the current zone.

This charge is in addition to the Congestion Charge, which costs £15 per day and is in operation every day between the hours of 7am and 10pm, with Christmas Day being the only exception.