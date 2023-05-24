Volvo EX30 lands on 7 June with simple cabin, 298-mile range

The new Volvo EX30 will be the first car in the firm’s model range to feature a new, minimalist interior, with a single digital screen, new speaker technology and integrated Google Assistant.
Due to be fully unveiled on 7 June as the smallest car in the Volvo line-up, the electric crossover drops a traditional driver’s display, instead opting to display vital information in a centrally positioned, 12.3in touchscreen.
Volvo says the new layout will encourage a “calm view”, with minimal distractions and extra focus for drivers. The firm added it would also reduce eye strain, due to the lack of digital screens.
Elsewhere inside, the EX30 is the first car in the line-up to feature a new premium speaker design, integrated beneath the windscreen. Volvo has opted to remove the speakers from the doors, increasing the size of the storage bins.
Other changes include moving both front window switches to the centre console, while the glove compartment is now positioned beneath the touchscreen. A soundbar covers the width of the dashboard, in place of the removed speakers.
Despite its size, Volvo also says the EX30 creates a “big-car feel”. The Renault Megane E-Tech rival features a soundbar covering the entire width of the dashboard, which Volvo says is the first of its kind in any car.
“Inside the EX30 we continue our strategy of contextual and focused interfaces,” said Tom Stovicek, Volvo's head of UX. “On the single screen, key driving information such as speed and charge levels are positioned prominently at the top, with navigation, media and controls easily visible and accessible below. We also include a contextual bar that gives you the most relevant functions for your needs at any time.”
Claimed by the firm to be its most environmentally friendly model to date, the Volvo EX30’s interior makes use of sustainable materials and introduces new tech not yet seen in Volvo’s model range.
Just read the atricle about the updated MG HS. I know quality in the Volvo will be different but it comes at a potentially huge cost. If it were some big SUV with an enormous footprint then yes, but what are you actually getting for such a huge outlay?
My crystal ball is telling me the future lies is more affordable cars, not some subscription service which means the exact opposite.
Targeting subscription users, basically that means it'll be to expensive for the masses so get them to put it on the never never. A run around for the young at 500 a month, yea right on Geely, sorry Volvo.
There are plenty of young people who are interested in and able to afford a premium entry level electric SUV, Volvo is simply targeting them. Being almost 40 with kids, I actually did not think Volvo was coming out with the right product but now that I'm thinking about it it makes perfect sense and a great portfolio prioritization from Volvo IMO. This will probably sell like hot cakes if they get the design and desirability right.