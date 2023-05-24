BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo EX30 lands on 7 June with simple cabin, 298-mile range
Volvo EX30 lands on 7 June with simple cabin, 298-mile range

Jeep Avenger rival drops instrument panel for Tesla-style, minimalistic layout, with nods to sustainability
James Attwood, digital editor
News
5 mins read
24 May 2023

The new Volvo EX30 will be the first car in the firm’s model range to feature a new, minimalist interior, with a single digital screen, new speaker technology and integrated Google Assistant. 

Due to be fully unveiled on 7 June as the smallest car in the Volvo line-up, the electric crossover drops a traditional driver’s display, instead opting to display vital information in a centrally positioned, 12.3in touchscreen. 

Volvo says the new layout will encourage a “calm view”, with minimal distractions and extra focus for drivers. The firm added it would also reduce eye strain, due to the lack of digital screens. 

Elsewhere inside, the EX30 is the first car in the line-up to feature a new premium speaker design, integrated beneath the windscreen. Volvo has opted to remove the speakers from the doors, increasing the size of the storage bins. 

Other changes include moving both front window switches to the centre console, while the glove compartment is now positioned beneath the touchscreen. A soundbar covers the width of the dashboard, in place of the removed speakers. 

Despite its size, Volvo also says the EX30 creates a “big-car feel”. The Renault Megane E-Tech rival features a soundbar covering the entire width of the dashboard, which Volvo says is the first of its kind in any car. 

“Inside the EX30 we continue our strategy of contextual and focused interfaces,” said Tom Stovicek, Volvo's head of UX. “On the single screen, key driving information such as speed and charge levels are positioned prominently at the top, with navigation, media and controls easily visible and accessible below. We also include a contextual bar that gives you the most relevant functions for your needs at any time.”

Claimed by the firm to be its most environmentally friendly model to date, the Volvo EX30’s interior makes use of sustainable materials and introduces new tech not yet seen in Volvo’s model range. 

Read our review

Car review
1 Mercedes Benz EQA 2021 road test review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Can this volume-selling EV make an impact while relying on an adapted platform?

Read our review
The model will be available in four specifications, or ‘rooms’, each making use of recycled materials such as waste products from denim manufacturing, flax (a renewable fibre from linseed plants), wool, and recycled plastic. 

Volvo claims the EX30 has the lowest carbon footprint of any car it has ever built. It will go on sale with two battery variants: an entry-level 51kWh LFP battery, and a larger, long-range 69kWh unit.

The Swedish firm has claimed a maximum range of 298 miles (480km) for the EX30, with that figure likely representing the aforementioned efficiency-focused ‘long-range’ version.

It has a carbon footprint 25% lower than that of the existing C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge - a reduction thanks in part to technical developments and the use of recycled materials, which comprise 17% of the car’s steel and plastics, and 25% of its aluminium.

Meanwhile, it has also been “designed to be recycled to a high degree” at the end of its life. 

Anders Kärrberg, Volvo’s global head of sustainability, added that the firm is also wasting less materials. “The material utilisation degree for body parts stamp parts is up to 57% between 55 and 57%,” Kärrberg said. “That means less scrap when you stamp the bodies and obviously more circular [in the car’s production cycle].”

The firm will also use blockchain technology to verify the provenance of the lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese and graphite used for production.

Nyth explained: “It locks these transactions [records]. You can't alter one transaction from one place to another without the whole chain knowing it. Therefore you create a closed loop of information which will not be altered.”

The EX30 will sit below the existing XC40 in the firm’s growing line-up of electric SUVs, which is now headed by the EX90, and will spearhead the brand’s subscription ownership model to make it more affordable to Generation Z (people born between the late 1990s and early 2000s), according to Volvo CEO Jim Rowan.

He added that subscriptions allow the brand to “talk to new customers”, having previously said that Volvo “has never really spoken to that young demographic”, with monthly payments set at a “reasonably low cost” as reported by Autocar. 

The new model will use a modified version of parent Geely’s SEA architecture. At the launch, Rowan hinted that the compact model will be aimed at “city driving for first-time buyers”.

With the EX30 sitting firmly in one of the fastest-growing segments, it will be key to Volvo achieving its target of selling 1.2 million cars annually by the middle of the decade, with half of those fully electric models. 

The model will retain traditional Volvo cues, but also feature bolder styling elements to help win over a younger audience. Much like the EX90, it will take the form of a higher-riding crossover but with sleeker bodywork to maximise the aerodynamic efficiency. It is also possible the model could eventually spawn a coupé-SUV offshoot similar to the C40 Recharge. 

Speaking at February’s EX90 launch, Volvo design chief Robin Page said the firm will “start evolving” its design language with the EX30 and future models. 

He said: “You’ll still recognise it as a Volvo and there are elements of the EX90 we’ll bring into future products. But with a smaller car, you can play around more with different things. You’ve got a bit more of a spectrum to play with colour, materials and the general expression.” 

The SEA architecture is currently used by the Smart #1 and a number of electric models from Geely’s China-only Zeekr brand. It is offered in various forms for vehicles of different lengths and can accept rear-drive single-motor and all-wheel-drive twin-motor powertrains. At launch, the Smart #1 offers 268bhp in standard form and 422bhp for a twin-motor range-topper. 

The SEA platform has a high level of connectivity built into it and offers over-the-air software updates. It is likely that Volvo will offer features on demand and other services through its app.

Which other cars use Geely's SEA platform?

Smart #1

Mercedes design and Geely platforms for the reborn Smart marque. First up is the SEA-based #1 crossover, due in the UK this summer.

Waymo

The Californian firm’s first self-driving taxi will be a “mobile living room” atop an adapted platform called the SEA-M.

Zeekr 001

Car Review
Mercedes-Benz EQA
1 Mercedes Benz EQA 2021 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Rakish, rapid shooting brake has proved a hit in China and it could come to Europe this year as the new brand pushes westwards.

scotty5 25 May 2023

Just read the atricle about the updated MG HS. I know quality in the Volvo will be different but it comes at a potentially huge cost. If it were some big SUV with an enormous footprint then yes, but what are you actually getting for such a huge outlay?

My crystal ball is telling me the future lies is more affordable cars, not some subscription service which means the exact opposite.

xxxx 9 May 2023

Targeting subscription users, basically that means it'll be to expensive for the masses so get them to put it on the never never. A run around for the young at 500 a month, yea right on Geely, sorry Volvo.

Andrew1 31 May 2023
The young can afford a Jag, instead, or maybe even a Range Rover. Yeah, right on Tata, sorry JLR.
volvocu 9 May 2023

There are plenty of young people who are interested in and able to afford a premium entry level electric SUV, Volvo is simply targeting them. Being almost 40 with kids, I actually did not think Volvo was coming out with the right product but now that I'm thinking about it it makes perfect sense and a great portfolio prioritization from Volvo IMO. This will probably sell like hot cakes if they get the design and desirability right.

