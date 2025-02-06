BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo sets sales record in 2024, but warns of 'severe tests' ahead

Potential trade war and Chinese market changes could hit the industry this year, says Volvo boss

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
6 February 2025

Volvo set a new sales record in 2024 for the second year running – but boss Jim Rowan has warned that both the company and the car industry will be “severely tested” in 2025.

The Swedish firm sold 763,389 cars last year, a rise of 7.7% on its previous record total in 2023. That also helped Volvo set a new high in revenue and operating profit.

But while the company recorded double-digit growth in sales volume in the first half of last year, sales slowed down in the final six months due to slowing demand.

