Volvo EX30 Cross Country goes on sale at £47,060
Banning hybrids from 2030 would have been 'too soon', says PM

Volvo EX30 Cross Country goes on sale at £47,060

Rugged variant of Volvo's smallest car becomes the first SUV or EV to wear its Cross Country badge

Will Rimell Autocar
8 April 2025

The Volvo EX30 has spawned a jacked-up, off-road-focused model that has become the first EV and the first SUV to wear Volvo’s Cross Country badge.

Priced at £47,060, the new EX30 Cross Country is £2000 more than the Twin Motor Performance Ultra variant of the standard EX30 on which it's based.

Compared with that car, it has been raised by 19mm, is fitted with chunky front and rear skidplates, can be optioned with mudflaps and is shod with 720mm all-terrain tyres.

The EX30's five-link rear suspension has also been softened to cope with bumpier off-road terrain, muddy tracks, “ankle-deep” snow and highways.

Despite this 'all-roads' positioning, the EX30 Cross Country is not a “hardcore” off-roader but is instead aimed at “weekend explorers”, said Volvo.

“Cross Country is about helping you access nature on nature’s terms - not conquering it,” added the Swedish firm.

The EX30 Cross Country sports a more rugged look than the standard EX30, with a black front grille, black wheel arches, a black bootlid and slightly more sculpted front and rear bumpers.

It can also be optioned with 19in alloy wheels, although these can only be shod with road tyres. Other options include a roof-mounted kayak holder, a roof-mounted tent and a stowable towbar.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country rear quarter

The interior of the EX30 Cross Country is the same as the standard EX30's.

It's available only in four-wheel-drive guise “from launch”, said Volvo, indicating a single-motor variant could adopt the Cross Country tag in the future.

Latest Reviews

Aston martin vanquish rt 2025 1 front track
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review

volvo ex30 review 2024 01 front cornering 1

Volvo EX30

Volvo moves one market niche smaller to bring in younger, climate-conscious buyers

As with the standard EX30, the 4WD set-up draws power from a 69kWh battery, which feeds two motors for a combined 422bhp and offers 264 miles of range.

Volvo said it had created the EX30 Cross Country because “we know that more and more people are seeking ways to get closer to nature”.

dunkhy@msn.com 11 February 2025

no option with north of 330miles, no go, gonna be sh*t experience for long distance. then this is a second car for daily use, and therefore why need a cross country version? maybe if your access road is not paved... niche market at best. with a better mileage though, could have been good. Wondering what crap motor they use to get this range while other cars with similar size batteries go way farther.

Arthur Sleep 10 February 2025

Too expensive for what is really a chinese car.

