"Significantly larger" new 2021 Skoda Fabia set for May reveal

Skoda has confirmed the new fourth-generation Fabia will be "significantly larger" and "more expressive" than the outgoing car.
Set for a reveal next month, the new-generation supermini will be the first Fabia based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB-A0 platform that's also used for the current Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo.
New design sketches, along with spy shots taken recently, show that it will undergo a major overhaul to bring it in line with Skoda's latest design language, including a new, larger front grille. Sharp LED lights will feature at both ends, while a larger rear spoiler, sleeker wing mirrors and active air inlets at the front will optimise aerodynamic efficiency.
Skoda says the switch to the new platform means that the Fabia will grow "in all dimensions", highlighting that it is 111mm longer and 48mm wider than the current car, while the boot will be 50 litres larger than the 330 litres offered currently. It has also promised greater interior space for passengers.
The new Fabia will use the latest generation of the Volkswagen Group's petrol engines, with most models using versions of the turbocharged three-cylinder TSI unit. In a bid to keep the Fabia affordable, Autocar understands it's unlikely that any of the initial engines will feature electrification.
Skoda has confirmed that the engines will be offered with either a manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
New 2021 Skoda Fabia: latest news, details and spy shots
Skoda Enyaq iV: first examples of electric SUV leave factory
Skoda seem to have this routine of releasing these stylised design sketches, after you've more or less seen the finished product wearing only minimal camouflage, so you know thats not what its going to look like at all. All it does it create disapointment with the actual product, as it did with the Scala etc.
Oh, and its going to be "significantly larger" - great! Cars are far too small these days.
I'm shivering in an... tici... pation.
I don't know what the superficial marketing people are trying to achieve from these pointless teaser images we keep seeing of different new cars, or the cringe-worthy lifestyle ads that show little of the car they're trying to sell or it's capabilities.
The whole marketing rubbish has really turned me off to new cars, in addition to ridiculous levels of car-price inflation in recent times.
That said, good for Skoda in abandoning the pointless mild-hybrid rubbish that other car makers use just to justify HUGE price hikes (but means no real world benefit to the customer, it's just something else to go wrong / maintain / pay extra for).