BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: "Significantly larger" new 2021 Skoda Fabia set for May reveal
UP NEXT
2021 Tokyo motor show cancelled for first time in 67 years

"Significantly larger" new 2021 Skoda Fabia set for May reveal

Fourth iteration of Czech supermini due shortly with revised styling, new powertrains and upgraded tech
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
22 April 2021

Skoda has confirmed the new fourth-generation Fabia will be "significantly larger" and "more expressive" than the outgoing car.

Set for a reveal next month, the new-generation supermini will be the first Fabia based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB-A0 platform that's also used for the current Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo. 

New design sketches, along with spy shots taken recently, show that it will undergo a major overhaul to bring it in line with Skoda's latest design language, including a new, larger front grille. Sharp LED lights will feature at both ends, while a larger rear spoiler, sleeker wing mirrors and active air inlets at the front will optimise aerodynamic efficiency. 

Skoda says the switch to the new platform means that the Fabia will grow "in all dimensions", highlighting that it is 111mm longer and 48mm wider than the current car, while the boot will be 50 litres larger than the 330 litres offered currently. It has also promised greater interior space for passengers.

The new Fabia will use the latest generation of the Volkswagen Group's petrol engines, with most models using versions of the turbocharged three-cylinder TSI unit. In a bid to keep the Fabia affordable, Autocar understands it's unlikely that any of the initial engines will feature electrification.

Skoda has confirmed that the engines will be offered with either a manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

READ MORE

New 2021 Skoda Fabia: latest news, details and spy shots

Skoda Enyaq iV: first examples of electric SUV leave factory

2021 Skoda Kodiaq vRS prototype previews design changes

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Fabia 1.2 12v Se 5dr
2014
£4,297
55,106miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 12v Se 5dr
2014
£4,400
47,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 12v Se 5dr
2014
£4,495
87,154miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2016
£5,495
54,339miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2017
£5,995
23,141miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2017
£5,995
16,423miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2017
£5,995
43,852miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2017
£5,995
24,116miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi Se 5dr
2015
£5,995
41,055miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia

The new Fabia takes the old pragmatism upmarket and rocks the supermini segment in the process, eclipsing rivals that once had a tight grip on the market

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
catnip 22 April 2021

Skoda seem to have this routine of releasing these stylised design sketches, after you've more or less seen the finished product wearing only minimal camouflage, so you know thats not what its going to look like at all. All it does it create disapointment with the actual product, as it did with the Scala etc.

Oh, and its going to be "significantly larger" - great!  Cars are far too small these days.

jason_recliner 14 February 2021

I'm shivering in an...  tici...  pation.

gavsmit 11 February 2021

I don't know what the superficial marketing people are trying to achieve from these pointless teaser images we keep seeing of different new cars, or the cringe-worthy lifestyle ads that show little of the car they're trying to sell or it's capabilities.

The whole marketing rubbish has really turned me off to new cars, in addition to ridiculous levels of car-price inflation in recent times.

That said, good for Skoda in abandoning the pointless mild-hybrid rubbish that other car makers use just to justify HUGE price hikes (but means no real world benefit to the customer, it's just something else to go wrong / maintain / pay extra for).

 

 

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

View all latest drives