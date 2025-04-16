The new Genesis X Gran Equator concept showcases the brand's intention to tap the lucrative luxury 4x4 market with a rival to the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser.

Revealed at the New York Auto Show as an electric concept car, the vehicle has been designed to accommodate both combustion and range-extender powertrains. Although it is strictly a concept at this stage, Genesis design boss Luc Donckerwolke hinted that the car would enter production and suggested it would take three years to develop a road-ready version, indicating at a possible arrival in 2028 or 2029.

Notably more slab-sided than existing Genesis models, the silhouette of the X Gran Equator almost recalls the sizeable American station wagons of the 1970s and 1980s, with a long bonnet, a low shoulder line and a rakish rear window.

Indeed, Genesis said the concept “defies traditional SUV conventions”, more closely resembling high-riding estates such as the Audi A6 Allroad, Volvo V90 Cross Country and classic AMC Eagle.

Nonetheless, it's intended to be a fully fledged off-roader and is fitted with a set of 24in beadlock wheels (so called because the beaded edge of the tyre is clamped to the wheel with a series of bolts) shod with chunky all-terrain tyres.

Donckerwolke said the decision to eschew many of the traditional luxury off-roader design cues was to ensure that the X Gran Equator offered a fresh, modern design.

"We would not do a [Mercedes] G-Wagen, because that is clearly a vehicle that is anchored in the tradition for Mercedes," said Donckerwolke. "We would do something like an old version of a Range Rover, old version of a Jeep, but obviously transporting all our brand DNA and the values of luxury and hospitality into the car. It's a mix of off-road capability, off-road performance and luxury.