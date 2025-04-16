BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Radical Genesis concept previews Defender rival for 2028
UP NEXT
New Mercedes-Benz G-Class harks back to 1980s ancestor

Radical Genesis concept previews Defender rival for 2028

Designer tells Autocar production version is likely with option of range-extender powertrain

News
Charlie Martin AutocarJames Attwood
4 mins read
16 April 2025

The new Genesis X Gran Equator concept showcases the brand's intention to tap the lucrative luxury 4x4 market with a rival to the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser

Revealed at the New York Auto Show as an electric concept car, the vehicle has been designed to accommodate both combustion and range-extender powertrains. Although it is strictly a concept at this stage, Genesis design boss Luc Donckerwolke hinted that the car would enter production and suggested it would take three years to develop a road-ready version, indicating at a possible arrival in 2028 or 2029.

Notably more slab-sided than existing Genesis models, the silhouette of the X Gran Equator almost recalls the sizeable American station wagons of the 1970s and 1980s, with a long bonnet, a low shoulder line and a rakish rear window.

Related articles

Indeed, Genesis said the concept “defies traditional SUV conventions”, more closely resembling high-riding estates such as the Audi A6 Allroad, Volvo V90 Cross Country and classic AMC Eagle.

Nonetheless, it's intended to be a fully fledged off-roader and is fitted with a set of 24in beadlock wheels (so called because the beaded edge of the tyre is clamped to the wheel with a series of bolts) shod with chunky all-terrain tyres.

Donckerwolke said the decision to eschew many of the traditional luxury off-roader design cues was to ensure that the X Gran Equator offered a fresh, modern design.

"We would not do a [Mercedes] G-Wagen, because that is clearly a vehicle that is anchored in the tradition for Mercedes," said Donckerwolke. "We would do something like an old version of a Range Rover, old version of a Jeep, but obviously transporting all our brand DNA and the values of luxury and hospitality into the car. It's a mix of off-road capability, off-road performance and luxury.

Genesis X Gran Equator – rear quarter

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
7
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Ford Puma Gen E 2025 Review front corner 028
Ford Puma Gen-E
Ford Puma Gen-E

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Genesis G60 Sport Plus RT 2022 Hero

Genesis GV60

Nascent Korean premium brand’s first EV arrives in fast, if not furious, crossover form

Read our review
Back to top

"We don't have the design DNA of a Jeep or Range Rover. It's a different brand, so this car has the design DNA of a Genesis. I don't care what the other brands do: I do it my way."

Donckerwolke added that the pared-back design of the X Gran Equator was a deliberate contrast to other cars on the market: "We are living in a time where design is over-saturated. In every car, you have design elements where you can make three cars out of one, because there are an overkill of design elements. We don't need that. Everybody is free to have their own identity, but at Genesis, we are living in purity. We are reducing. We are about what we call the beauty of the empty space, the white sheet of paper. We really care a lot about the proportions.

"This car has such incredible proportions that you don't need to put a lot of make-up on it. If you have a pig, you need to put a lot of make-up. We are working to make sure that we don't have a pig from the start."

Inside, the dashboard does away with the large screens typical of modern cars. Instead, there are physical switches for important functions such as the drive mode and small gauge-style displays showing the sat-nav, wheel travel and an inclinometer. The car’s speed, remaining range and time are shown on a pod of three smaller dials in front of the driver. This design is said to focus the driver’s attention on the road ahead, rather than any interior accoutrements.

Chunky grab handles are mounted to the centre console – echoing a similar feature in the Defender – and the same motif is mirrored for the rear passengers.

Genesis X Gran Equator dashboard

Advertisement
Back to top

The tailgate is split horizontally at the bootlid, opening in two segments, and the concept is fitted with a set of roof rails. 

The X Gran Equator concept is built on what Donckerwolke called a platform "similar" to that of the Kia EV9, but he confirmed a production version would be likely to accommodate a range of powertrains. Listing electric, hybrid and range-extender powertrains, he said that "now obviously we have to look at the business case and the differentiation" between powertrains and other models. However, while the Hyundai Motor Group continues to develop hydrogen technology, Donckerwolke ruled it out for the X Gran Equator.

A range-extender model could prove crucial in helping any production version to win over buyers in the Middle East and parts of the US, where there is plenty of demand for premium off-roaders but still a limited market for EVs. It's a similar move to Volkswagen's revived Scout brand, which will launch with off-road pick-up and SUVs offered with range-extender drivetrains,

The radical concept is the latest in a series of experimental models from the Korean brand, all hinting at a push much further upmarket than Genesis's current positioning as a value-focused BMW and Mercedes-Benz rival.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Genesis GV60 cars for sale

 Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£36,450
6,029miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2023
£24,698
42,047miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2024
£41,350
5,481miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2023
£29,670
8,503miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2024
£41,850
3,857miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2023
£25,990
32,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£31,490
25,112miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2024
£42,450
4,529miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2022
£34,695
10,646miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 23 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 16 April 2025

Thank goodness this is a concept because most of what your looking at won't make it a big seller,and all this designer speak isn't going to convince the punter he's buying anything other than a kerb Bunny,and I don't think it'll ever scratch its rims on the rough stuff or mud plugging.

Latest Reviews

01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
7
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Ford Puma Gen E 2025 Review front corner 028
Ford Puma Gen-E
Ford Puma Gen-E

View all car reviews