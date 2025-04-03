Two striking new Genesis concepts spawned from the Korean luxury brand’s G90 flagship showcase its “new chapter”.

Unveiled at the Seoul motor show, the X Gran Coupé and X Gran Convertible have been created to “demonstrate the brand’s future position” and arrive 10 years after it was spun out of Hyundai.

Given that both concepts clearly resemble the donor limousine (such as with the classic twin-lightbar design up front and at the back), they suggest possible intentions from the Korean brand to expand its line-up with niche model derivatives.

What’s more, features such as the frameless windows, pillarless doors and the extensive use of quilted materials inside appear near-production ready, also suggesting the cars are showcasing elements that will trickle down to road cars.

The pair build on the trio of two-door X Concepts that Genesis revealed in 2021 and 2022, in what is described by Genesis as a way to “express the brand’s facets of exclusive sportiness and luxurious elegance”.

That luxury positioning is taken a step further here. For example, both new concepts are littered with crystals across the steering wheel, centre console and air vents that when hit by sunlight “create captivating displays”.

The convertible in particular is presented in a way to “capture the spirit of fine wines”, with an exterior colour that represents pressed grapes and an interior that “echoes the deep, rich hues of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from the Livorno region of Italy”.

This luxury positioning can also be seen from the aluminium-spoked steering wheel, screens that are embedded into the rear of the front seats and the use of microperforated olive wood.