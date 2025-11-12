BACK TO ALL NEWS
Omoda 7 ICE SUV to land in January, priced from £29,915
Omoda 7 ICE SUV to land in January, priced from £29,915

Chinese newcomer will offer a 145bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 201bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain

Will Rimell
12 November 2025

The Omoda 7 is inbound as the fourth model in the the Chinese brand’s UK line-up and a twin of one of the fastest-selling cars in the UK.

Arriving in January 2026, the SUV will sit between the Omoda 5 and flagship Omoda 9 and be priced from £29,915. 

It's twinned with the Jaecoo 7, which last month outsold the Nissan Qashqai – a mainstay of the UK car parc that regularly places within the top five best-sellers.

Like its Jaecoo twin, the Omoda 7 will offer a 145bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 201bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

Known as the SHS and priced at £32,000, the PHEV pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 18.3kWh battery and an electric motor for 56 miles of EV driving. That’s more than dearer rivals, such as the Range Rover Evoque and Kia Sportage PHEVs.

As standard, the 7 gets a 15.6in touchscreen, smartphone mirroring, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel and a six-speaker Sony audio system. 

Noble, the higher of the two trim levels, adds ventilated 'gaming-style' seats, a panoramic roof, a powered tailgate and a more powerful 12-speaker audio system.

Omoda said the 7 has been developed specifically for European roads, with its chassis tuned at the Chery-owned brand’s R&D centre in Germany.

Following the 7, Omoda will bring the 4 compact SUV (recently renamed from 3) to the UK.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
jason_recliner 12 November 2025
Urgh. Looks like you're sitting in a Tesla.

