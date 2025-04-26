Chinese upcoming brand Omoda has revealed a radical new compact crossover aimed at the MG4 and Kia EV3.

The Omoda 3 will be officially launched in October ahead of a global rollout including the UK starting late in the year or early 2026 and will be offered with an electric drivetrain as well as plug-in hybrid and straight internal combustion.

The angular styling and sharply defined sharknose grille recalls much more expensive SUVs including the Lotus Eletre and Lamborghini Urus, however the price is expected to start below £30,000.

The car measures 4420mm long, making it just almost 50mm longer than the Omoda 5 SUV already sold in the UK in both UK and combustion engine form. However the 5 will stretched for its next generation version, a product manager for Omoda and Jaecoo told Autocar at the unveil event held at parent company Chery’s home city of Wuhu, China, on Saturday.

The car sits on the same T1X platform as the 5, new Omoda 7 midsize and new Omoda 9 large SUV. Also sharing the platform are the Jaecoo SUVs including the 7 compact and new smaller Jaecoo 5.

Chery is steering its Omoda brand to appeal more to a youthful customer and the presentation highlighted elements of the 3 such as the sci-fi inspired dashboard digital graphics, a ‘starship’ noise option and the ability to sync your Nintendo Switch with the large, portrait central touchscreen.

Omoda also promised a modification option dubbed ‘the official racing pack’ as well as official body wraps.