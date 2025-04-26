BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Omoda 3 unveiled as stylish crossover bound for the UK
UP NEXT
Mercedes-AMG to reveal bespoke electric super-saloon in June

Omoda 3 unveiled as stylish crossover bound for the UK

New model will arrive here within the next 12 months priced from below £30,000

Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
26 April 2025

Chinese upcoming brand Omoda has revealed a radical new compact crossover aimed at the MG4 and Kia EV3

The Omoda 3 will be officially launched in October ahead of a global rollout including the UK starting late in the year or early 2026 and will be offered with an electric drivetrain as well as plug-in hybrid and straight internal combustion.

The angular styling and sharply defined sharknose grille recalls much more expensive SUVs including the Lotus Eletre and Lamborghini Urus, however the price is expected to start below £30,000.

Related articles

The car measures 4420mm long, making it just almost 50mm longer than the Omoda 5 SUV already sold in the UK in both UK and combustion engine form. However the 5 will stretched for its next generation version, a product manager for Omoda and Jaecoo told Autocar at the unveil event held at parent company Chery’s home city of Wuhu, China, on Saturday.

The car sits on the same T1X platform as the 5, new Omoda 7 midsize and new Omoda 9 large SUV. Also sharing the platform are the Jaecoo SUVs including the 7 compact and new smaller Jaecoo 5. 

Chery is steering its Omoda brand to appeal more to a youthful customer and the presentation highlighted elements of the 3 such as the sci-fi inspired dashboard digital graphics, a ‘starship’ noise option and the ability to sync your Nintendo Switch with the large, portrait central touchscreen. 

Omoda also promised a modification option dubbed ‘the official racing pack’ as well as official body wraps.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Alpine A390 prototype lead
Alpine A390 prototype review
Alpine A390 prototype review
Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
panda 4x4 2013 7087
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
8
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM

View all car reviews

Back to top

Omoda sold 3194 cars in the first three months, with Jaecoo notching up 3235 units according to data from automotive lobby group the SMMT. Put together the twin Chery brands outsold Fiat, Citroen, Jeep and Lexus from just two models in the quarter.

The combined brands have just under 80 dealers in the UK and are targeting 120 by the end of the year.

More brands are coming from the Chinese company – the country’s largest vehicle exporter – with Chery’s own brand arriving in October with the Tiggo 7 compact plug-in hybrid and a new brand, Lepas, scheduled to hit early 2026.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Omoda cars for sale

 Omoda 5 1.6 TGDI Comfort DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,461
3,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Omoda OMODA 5 1.6 TGDI Noble DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£23,100
3,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Omoda OMODA 5 1.6 TGDI Noble DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£22,990
2,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Omoda 5 1.6 TGDI Noble DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,000
14,878miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Omoda 5 1.6 TGDI Noble DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£22,330
3,054miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Omoda OMODA E5 61.05kWh Noble Auto 5dr
2024
£25,000
5,665miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Omoda OMODA 5 1.6 TGDI Noble DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£22,499
2,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Omoda OMODA 5 1.6 TGDI Noble DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£22,695
5,616miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Omoda 5 1.6 TGDI Comfort DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£20,495
9,721miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 151 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Alpine A390 prototype lead
Alpine A390 prototype review
Alpine A390 prototype review
Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
panda 4x4 2013 7087
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
8
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM

View all car reviews