Next BMW M3 to offer choice of straight-six or electric power

The BMW M3 will return for a seventh generation with the choice of either a straight-six turbo petrol engine or a high-tech EV powertrain with huge power and unprecedented dynamic ability.

Due by early 2028, the next M3 is being engineered for both powertrains in a bid to maximise its appeal and in line with BMW’s ongoing commitment to combustion power. The current car’s ‘S58’ twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight six has been made compliant with upcoming emissions regulations, meaning the petrol M3 can – for as long as customer demand dictates – remain on sale alongside the all-new electric version, which will be based on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform.

In a wide-reaching interview with Autocar, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel has laid bare his priorities and plans for the electrification of the storied performance division. At the centre of those plans is the new generation of its seminal sports saloon - overhauled from the ground up to take the fight to EV and ICE rivals including the Mercedes-AMG C63, Porsche Taycan and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Asked if the electric and ICE M3s will wear different badges, van Meel said: “Do we need to set them apart? An M3 is a promise, not an engine.” That strongly suggests that electric car will not adopt the iM3 moniker, despite BMW having trademarked it.

The EV version will be derived from the next-generation 3 Series, due on sale from next year, while the ICE car is likely to be a heavily updated version of today’s ‘G80’ M3, with Neue Klasse design influence.

“We’re also working on the newest emission regulations on combustion engines. We’re planning to keep up our combustion cars as well,” said van Meel, who is adamant that the M3 will retain its signature pace and dynamic agility, irrespective of powertrain.

He conceded that the first generation of BMW’s electric performance cars will be heavier than their combustion forebears, because customers want their EVs to have a usable range and that – until solid-state packs arrive – means big, weighty batteries.

However, he suggested that with the proliferation of public EV chargers comes the ability to install smaller battery packs and thus reduce weight - important for sports cars, particularly.

“It’s the hen and egg principle,” he told Autocar.

“The way I see it in the end is it’s going to be all-electric. Once you can make high-performance cars – and we will in the future – all-electric, then the next question is what about charging infrastructure.

“That is the key question and it’s not a question that a car manufacturer can answer. So in the beginning, the cars will be heavy because they will be equipped with batteries that allow a long range to avoid range anxiety in environments where charging infrastructure is still not widely spread.”