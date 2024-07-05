BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW priming futuristic electric sports car
UP NEXT
Last chance saloon: tracing the pop culture heritage of the Jaguar XF

BMW priming futuristic electric sports car

Prototype coupé with four in-wheel motors has been spotted testing; may succeed i8 as Neue Klasse flagship
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 July 2024

BMW is priming a futuristic two-seat coupé in the vein of the famed i8, which may arrive as part of its incoming Neue Klasse electric car line-up.

A new prototype has been spotted testing near the firm’s R&D base in Bavaria. Although heavily camouflaged, it clearly wears several key design cues from the Neue Klasse and Neue Klasse X concepts, such as the reinterpreted kidney grille.

It appears to be powered by four in-wheel motors, given the absence of visible brake calipers. This represents a change of tack from BMW’s existing EVs, such as the i4, which have motors mounted inboard of their axles.

Related articles

BMW last year invested $16.1 million (£12.6m) into Deepdrive, a motor specialist based minutes away from its R&D base in Garching, near Munich.

Deepdrive claims its drive units – both in-wheel and conventional ‘central drives’ – are more cost- and energy-efficient than those currently on the market, with greater torque density to boot.

For reference, its range-topping RM2400 in-wheel motor puts out up to 250kW (335bhp) and 2400Nm (1770lb ft) of torque in a package measuring 20in in diameter and weighing 37kg.

BMW previously said its new Heart of Joy drive controller, claimed to be instrumental to the character of its its upcoming EVs, can support outputs of up to 1000kW (1341bhp). That exactly matches the combined outputs of four RM2400 motors.

BMW Neue Klasse coupe prototype side tracking

Deepdrive co-CEO Felix Poernbacher recently told trade publication Automotive News that his firm is on track to begin small-scale production of its dual-rotor motors in 2026, with “large-scale” output following in 2028.

Poernbacher added that Deepdrive expects in-wheel motors to account for 5-10% of the total motor market by 2030, implying it will prioritise production of the more conventional central drive units.

This suggests the new BMW coupé will be a strictly limited prospect. It's possible that it could arrive as the flagship in the wave of incoming Neue Klasse models. The first two – a new iX3 and an electric 3 Series – will be launched next year.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 VW ID Buzz RT 2023 lead driving
Volkswagen ID Buzz
9
Volkswagen ID Buzz
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX front lead
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
7
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
aston martin valour review 2024 01 front tracking
Aston Martin Valour
9
Aston Martin Valour
Volkswagen Golf 8.5 front lead
Volkswagen Golf
8
Volkswagen Golf
Citroën Grand C4 Picasso
Used Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 2014-2018 review
8
Used Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 2014-2018 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

BMW has yet to confirm any such plans, but there is an apparent appetite within the company to produce a hard-charging flagship sports car. It previously designed a hybrid mid-engined supercar called the i16 but stopped work on the project at the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Autocar has contacted BMW for comment.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used cars for sale

Vauxhall INSIGNIA 2.0 Turbo D BlueInjection SRi VX Line Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,900
55,744miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI SportLine DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2018
£23,150
61,669miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mini Hatch 32.6kWh Level 3 Auto 3dr
2023
£21,999
10,403miles
Electric
Automatic
3
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,622
8,940miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 2.0 B3 MHEV Plus DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£33,890
5,546miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hyundai I30 1.6 Premium Euro 6 5dr
2015
£8,295
52,448miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz GLE 3.0 GLE450h MHEV AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2023
£61,999
7,567miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Vauxhall GRANDLAND X 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£9,995
93,535miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall MOKKA X 1.6 CDTi Elite Nav Auto Euro 6 5dr
2018
£10,990
48,212miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Bob Cat Brian 5 July 2024

Interesting. Massive ground clearance. 

Peter Cavellini 5 July 2024

Dynamic duo strike again, you can't tell a lot from a few photos, it won't if it gets the go ahead look exa like this,and I'm sure the power unit developer will be aware of mentioned potential problems, I hope they succeed, any humble Pie? anyone.

xxxx 5 July 2024

One of the many problems with in wheel motors is you need a minimum of 2 for single axle drive and 4 for awd.  Come back to us when in production.

Latest Reviews

01 VW ID Buzz RT 2023 lead driving
Volkswagen ID Buzz
9
Volkswagen ID Buzz
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX front lead
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
7
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
aston martin valour review 2024 01 front tracking
Aston Martin Valour
9
Aston Martin Valour
Volkswagen Golf 8.5 front lead
Volkswagen Golf
8
Volkswagen Golf
Citroën Grand C4 Picasso
Used Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 2014-2018 review
8
Used Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 2014-2018 review

View all car reviews