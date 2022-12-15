BMW M testing quad-motor EV prototype

A quad-motor, fully electric BMW M car is officially in the works, with the German firm testing a concept – recently spotted in public for the first time – that will form the basis of its next generation of performance EVs.

Captured by Autocar's spy photographers, new images reveal the extent to which the prototype's BMW i4 M50 underpinnings have been adapted, with significantly widened wheel arches.

This change accommodates the electric motors fitted to each wheel, feeding power through a brand new xDrive four-wheel drive system designed to recoup energy under braking.

BMW said this new drive system “opens up completely new possibilities”, with “extremely precise” torque and power delivered to each wheel “within milliseconds”.

It added: “The power and torque of the spontaneously reacting electric motors can be dosed so precisely that the load demand signalled via the accelerator pedal can be realised at a level of dynamics that is unattainable using conventional drive systems.”

This means that the driver is able to experience “entirely new performance characteristics” never before felt in an M car.

The new images also reveal bespoke M-badging on the front grille – with what appears to be a hand-written model designation – hinting at the prototype's experimental nature.

Autocar previously detailed the BMW performance arm’s electrification plan – which includes an electric BMW M3 and hybridised BMW M5.

“Electrification opens up completely new degrees of freedom for us to create M-typical dynamics,” said Dirk Häcker, head of development at BMW M. “And we can already see that we can exploit this potential to the maximum, so that our high-performance sports cars will continue to offer the M-typical and incomparable combination of dynamics, agility and precision in the locally emissions-free future.”