BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW M testing quad-motor EV prototype
UP NEXT
Car haulage firms find opportunity amid industry challenges

BMW M testing quad-motor EV prototype

Revered performance division is developing a new four-wheel drive system with an electric motor fitted to each wheel
News
2 mins read
15 December 2022

A quad-motor, fully electric BMW M car is officially in the works, with the German firm testing a concept – recently spotted in public for the first time – that will form the basis of its next generation of performance EVs.

Captured by Autocar's spy photographers, new images reveal the extent to which the prototype's BMW i4 M50 underpinnings have been adapted, with significantly widened wheel arches.

This change accommodates the electric motors fitted to each wheel, feeding power through a brand new xDrive four-wheel drive system designed to recoup energy under braking. 

BMW said this new drive system “opens up completely new possibilities”, with “extremely precise” torque and power delivered to each wheel “within milliseconds”. 

It added: “The power and torque of the spontaneously reacting electric motors can be dosed so precisely that the load demand signalled via the accelerator pedal can be realised at a level of dynamics that is unattainable using conventional drive systems.”

This means that the driver is able to experience “entirely new performance characteristics” never before felt in an M car.

The new images also reveal bespoke M-badging on the front grille – with what appears to be a hand-written model designation – hinting at the prototype's experimental nature.

Autocar previously detailed the BMW performance arm’s electrification plan – which includes an electric BMW M3 and hybridised BMW M5.

“Electrification opens up completely new degrees of freedom for us to create M-typical dynamics,” said Dirk Häcker, head of development at BMW M. “And we can already see that we can exploit this potential to the maximum, so that our high-performance sports cars will continue to offer the M-typical and incomparable combination of dynamics, agility and precision in the locally emissions-free future.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

As well as this, the M EV concept is testing a new highly integrated control, which has been built to allow the driver to access the new levels of power in a controlled way.

Related articles

The control permanently monitors the driving condition, as well as taking in the “driver's wishes” to determine the ideal power transmission to each wheel, BMW said. 

It also allows BMW to develop new features: the manufacturer teased its ability to perform a standing donut in a promotional video entitled 'Ready for the next chapter. We are M.' The Mercedes-Benz EQG – also featuring a quad-motor powertrain - has a similar function, dubbed the 'G-turn'.

BMW added: “This detailed work is crucial to ensure that future high-performance models will also be characterised by exactly what has rendered BMW M automobiles unmistakable for the last 50 years: a linear build-up of drive power and lateral dynamics that permits controllable handling right up to the limits.”

Used cars for sale

 BMW 3 Series 3.0 330d M Sport Shadow Edition Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£22,495
55,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£13,995
55,006miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£21,450
34,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£16,499
66,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW Z4 2.0 20i M Sport Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£27,499
37,365miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£13,999
70,682miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport Coupe
2019
£25,000
4,493miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d M Sport XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£14,495
61,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
BMW 1 SERIES 1.5 116d M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£12,448
36,636miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Boris9119 15 December 2022

The existing M5 has become very heavy, and very expensive. This sounds like it will be substantially heavier still, and presumably even more expensive? Feels like the original M virtues are lost to the past, and this is trying to become a Tesla wearing an expensive dress?

Peter Cavellini 15 December 2022
Boris9119 wrote:

The existing M5 has become very heavy, and very expensive. This sounds like it will be substantially heavier still, and presumably even more expensive? Feels like the original M virtues are lost to the past, and this is trying to become a Tesla wearing an expensive dress?

we'll, what do you expect?, can't be cheaper can it?, yes, it will be heavier, and yes, you can't beat gravity, but the technology i development will compensate to an extent, this is where M' Cars and other brands high performance Cars are heading, they may not handle as well as there ancestors, but this is where transport we drive is going.

Peter Cavellini 17 August 2022

 A spy in the Cab?, a Nanny watching you 24/7?, other than those caveats, is this a continuation of the iconic M' cars?, and, yes there are imitations, cars that plagiarise the mark, who cares?, buy what you like, that's what matters.

Overdrive 17 August 2022

Gotta give the Autocar credit for making this BMW M EV look like a Skoda with their design rendering!

Latest Drives

peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive

View all latest drives