BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric BMW 3 Series spotted: first look at reborn i3 for 2026
UP NEXT
New Porsche Taycan GTS brings 'all-rounder' performance for £117k

Electric BMW 3 Series spotted: first look at reborn i3 for 2026

BMW's radical Neue Klasse concept will evolve into the next 3 Series, which is now testing with electric power

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
12 November 2024

The radical new electric BMW 3 Series has hit the road for the first time, as the company gears up to take on the Tesla Model 3 and next Mercedes-Benz CLA in 2026.

Expected to revive the dormant i3 moniker, the electric 3 Series will be the second model to use BMW's new Neue Klasse modular EV platform, following the launch of the closely related iX3 SUV in 2025.

It was previewed last year by the boldly styled Neue Klasse concept, which introduced a striking new design language that departs dramatically from the look of BMW's current line-up while subtly nodding to some of its most important past models.

Related articles

While the prototype in these images has clearly been toned down slightly for production, it does retain the distinctive new kidney grilles, which wrap around the front of the car and house all the radars and cameras needed to facilitate next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The ultra-slim slashes have been replaced, though, by more conventional LED headlights, and the front of the car has been softened slightly with the introduction of a full-width lower bumper. 

The rear looks to have been more substantially evolved from the concept, with the chunky lower splitter replaced by a more traditional bumper and circular brake light clusters swapped in for the substantial wrap-around LED bar that adorned the concept - although these could be temporary units put in place for testing only.

Camouflage prevents us from gleaning too many more details, but BMW's trademark Hofmeister kink is just visible ahead of the C-pillar and the concept's full-length panoramic roof looks to have been retained.

Our spies didn't manage to photograph the cabin, but BMW's two Neue Klasse concepts were both minimalist and tech-heavy affairs inside, with large, irregularly shaped central touchscreens, haptic steering-wheel controls and a full-width head-up display in place of any physical switches and buttons.

BMW has yet to confirm full specifications of its crucial new electric saloon, but the Neue Klasse platform will be equipped with 800V electrical hardware to allow it to keep pace with the quickest-charging EVs on sale, while the batteries in the floorpan will be 20% more energy-dense than today's packs.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Jaguar E-Pace 2018 review hero front
Used Jaguar E-Pace 2017-2024 review
7
Used Jaguar E-Pace 2017-2024 review
Analogue Automotive Lotus review cornering on Track
Analogue Automotive Supersport
9
Analogue Automotive Supersport
Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
9
Volkswagen Polo
Kia Ceed review front driving
Kia Ceed
7
Kia Ceed
alpine a290 lead
Alpine A290
Alpine A290

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
BMW 3 Series 320d 2019 Road Test review - hero front

BMW 3 Series

In compelling 320d guise, Munich’s seventh-generation 3 Series successfully reclaims compact executive class honours

Read our review
Back to top

Meanwhile, a more stringent focus on aerodynamics, in combination with more efficient motors and a new software stack, will boost range by up to 30%, BMW has said. 

Like today's BMW 4 Series and BMW 5 Series, the next-generation 3 Series will be sold both with pure-electric and internal-combustion power, with BMW committed to maintaining a flexible powertrain offering across its line-up in the run-up to going all-electric.

The firm is one of few mainstream car makers to have not set a date for the end of ICE car sales, but on current planning it will have to sell only EVs in the UK and Europe from 2035.

The firm is working to make its current engines compliant with upcoming emissions regulations, though has not yet confirmed what the offering will be for the next 3 Series. 

The current, G20-generation model is available with a choice of 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engines or as a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of 63 miles, having dropped all diesel engines in an update earlier this year. 

While the Neue Klasse concept and this prototype have previewed the saloon variant, it's expected that the strong-selling 3 Series Touring estate will return, providing a rival for the upcoming electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake and Audi A4 E-tron Avant.

Advertisement
Back to top

The 3 Series will also once again spawn a hot M3, which will match the standard car in offering both petrol and electric power - the latter said to offer 'crazy' dynamic behaviour, courtesy of an advanced torque-vectoring programme that can vary the power to each of its four motors in milliseconds. 

BMW has not yet indicated when it will unveil the next 3 Series, but the new iX3 is expected to break cover early in 2025, so the wraps could come off the saloon within a year.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used BMW 3 Series cars for sale

BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d M Sport Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£9,395
96,686miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 330e 12kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£23,490
23,758miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d M Sport Touring Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,900
78,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,495
79,073miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d MHT M Sport Pro Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£28,498
30,730miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
4
BMW 3 Series 3.0 335d M Sport Shadow Edition Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£23,290
32,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320i M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£35,899
10,788miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d SE Touring Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,095
126,925miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d M Sport Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£7,950
108,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 5689 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Jaguar E-Pace 2018 review hero front
Used Jaguar E-Pace 2017-2024 review
7
Used Jaguar E-Pace 2017-2024 review
Analogue Automotive Lotus review cornering on Track
Analogue Automotive Supersport
9
Analogue Automotive Supersport
Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
9
Volkswagen Polo
Kia Ceed review front driving
Kia Ceed
7
Kia Ceed
alpine a290 lead
Alpine A290
Alpine A290

View all car reviews