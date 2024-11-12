The radical new electric BMW 3 Series has hit the road for the first time, as the company gears up to take on the Tesla Model 3 and next Mercedes-Benz CLA in 2026.

Expected to revive the dormant i3 moniker, the electric 3 Series will be the second model to use BMW's new Neue Klasse modular EV platform, following the launch of the closely related iX3 SUV in 2025.

It was previewed last year by the boldly styled Neue Klasse concept, which introduced a striking new design language that departs dramatically from the look of BMW's current line-up while subtly nodding to some of its most important past models.

While the prototype in these images has clearly been toned down slightly for production, it does retain the distinctive new kidney grilles, which wrap around the front of the car and house all the radars and cameras needed to facilitate next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The ultra-slim slashes have been replaced, though, by more conventional LED headlights, and the front of the car has been softened slightly with the introduction of a full-width lower bumper.

The rear looks to have been more substantially evolved from the concept, with the chunky lower splitter replaced by a more traditional bumper and circular brake light clusters swapped in for the substantial wrap-around LED bar that adorned the concept - although these could be temporary units put in place for testing only.

Camouflage prevents us from gleaning too many more details, but BMW's trademark Hofmeister kink is just visible ahead of the C-pillar and the concept's full-length panoramic roof looks to have been retained.

Our spies didn't manage to photograph the cabin, but BMW's two Neue Klasse concepts were both minimalist and tech-heavy affairs inside, with large, irregularly shaped central touchscreens, haptic steering-wheel controls and a full-width head-up display in place of any physical switches and buttons.

BMW has yet to confirm full specifications of its crucial new electric saloon, but the Neue Klasse platform will be equipped with 800V electrical hardware to allow it to keep pace with the quickest-charging EVs on sale, while the batteries in the floorpan will be 20% more energy-dense than today's packs.