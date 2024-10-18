BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine's tri-motor tech to create 'perceived lightness' in heavy EVs
UP NEXT
Renault 17 revival off the cards as brand moves away from retro

Alpine's tri-motor tech to create 'perceived lightness' in heavy EVs

Brand's electric cars will be heavier than 1100kg A110, requiring software trickery to make them handle as well

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
18 October 2024

Alpine will use innovative power management software in its electric cars to ensure that a feeling of "perceived lightness" counteracts the added bulk of an EV powertrain and enables true sports car handling.

The firm's sole current model, the 1100kg A110, is one of the lightest cars in series production - a key component in its acclaimed dynamic agility. But the seven electric cars the brand plans to launch by 2030 will inevitably be much heavier, which presents a tricky engineering challenge for a brand whose handling prowess is central to its positioning. 

For reference, even the compact A290 hot hatch weighs around 1500kg, and while the firm has not confirmed a weight for its new A390 SUV, the similarly sized Nissan Ariya with which it shares a platform weighs between 2000kg and 2300kg.

Related articles

But speaking to journalists at the Paris motor show, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief said the firm will fine-tune its EV powertrains to give the "behaviour" of a light car, in keeping with the spirit of the A110.

"It's perceived lightness that's coming, not actual lightness," he said. 

Crucial to achieving this is Alpine's bespoke powertrain arrangement – previewed on the A390 Beta concept at Paris – with two motors on the front axle and one at the rear.

By using torque vectoring technology to intricately vary the power delivery to all three motors, explained Krief, "you can generate a quite immediate response time - it's like the behaviour of a light car".

The A390, he acknowledged, is "not a light car, but it seems to be. It's so quick, it's so natural and so integrated. 

"When you have professional drivers testing your cars and they tested with the systems on because they wanted it that way, you understand that it's good. This is the ultimate test."

Even so, Alpine is still "working on the absolute weight of the car", he said, and it is expected to be lighter than the equivalent Renault and Nissan models.

The A390 is currently in the final stages of testing ahead of an official unveiling in six months time, and will set the tone for the dynamic behaviour of the five other EVs that are due to follow it by the end of the decade. 

Before being installed as Alpine CEO last year, Krief was best known for his work as an engineer on such acclaimed sports cars as the Ferrari 458 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Asked if his experience on those cars can help in the creation of a five-seat electric SUV, he said: "Yes, it's different, but what gives you the pleasure when you drive the car is always the same thing. It's a fact that when you do a sports car, you need to have the car feedback to everything you are doing as quickly and as reliably as possible - as simple as that."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
8
Alfa Romeo Junior
01 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
01 VW Golf R 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen Golf R
Porsche Macan 4S urban
Porsche Macan Electric
Porsche Macan Electric
Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
Back to top

"The steering, acceleration, braking and gearbox need to be fast and precise, and you have other technologies to do that with electric but you have some degree of freedom as well."

Describing Alpine as a "sports specialty" brand, rather than a pure sports car maker, Krief reiterated the brand's plan to be selling 100,000 cars a year by 2030, and his ambition to position the brand "kind of between Porsche and Audi".

Asked if Alpine has comparable brand awareness to those two German marques, he said "no, absolutely not", but that expanding the model line-up, Alpine's dealer network and its motorsport activities will help to build that footprint. 

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Alpine A110 cars for sale

Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£33,995
19,950miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£37,295
32,750miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£49,950
6,250miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende GT DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£42,995
11,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£37,500
15,786miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£40,995
11,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£40,990
13,962miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine Alpine 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£46,560
6,864miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£52,495
1,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 51 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
8
Alfa Romeo Junior
01 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
01 VW Golf R 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen Golf R
Porsche Macan 4S urban
Porsche Macan Electric
Porsche Macan Electric
Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8

View all car reviews