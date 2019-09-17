New Skoda Kamiq crossover priced from £17,700

The Skoda Kamiq, revealed at Geneva motor show and on roads this November, will be priced from £17,700.
The smallest SUV in Skoda’s line-up, the Kamiq range comprises four trim levels, S, SE, SE L and Monte Carlo, the latter of which will be available later this year. Of the three trims available to order now, prices range from £17,700 to £25,130. Rival, the new Nissan Juke, starts from £17,395.
The entry-level S trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, air conditioning, infotainment system with DAB and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display.
The Kamiq, which completes Skoda's European SUV range, will offer class-leading space and features, claimed the Czech firm.
The Juke rival, first shown at the Geneva show, sits underneath its Karoq and Kodiaq siblings. The Kamiq is based on the Vision X concept shown at last year's Geneva show and is the first Skoda to show the influence of new design chief Oliver Stefani.
While it takes styling cues from both the Karoq and Kodiaq to ensure a 'family' resemblance between Skoda's SUV offerings, the Kamiq has several distinctive features, including a more upright grille and optional narrow LED running lights. The latter feature animated ‘dynamic’ indicators and sit above the main headlights. As with the new Scala, the boot displays the Skoda name in letters, instead of the firm's logo.
Peter Cavellini
Another one joins the Herd...?
This is nothing radical, maybe it’s the colour, inside is trad Skoda , nothing different like i said , another one joins the Herd.....
Peter Cavellini.
eseaton
As Mugatu once said about
This is excruciating. I certainly can't read it, and can't begin to imagine having to write it.
Lanehogger
Could easily be another VW Group car
So many of the VW Group's mainstream cars look so similar to each other, sharing the same styling themes, that you could just simply change the badges and front ends on many of them, call it an Audi, Seat, Skoda or a VW and many would be none the wiser. The new Kamiq is no exception. I'm surprised Skoda didn't choose the simpler option of just mildly restyling the Arona (like they did with the Karoq over the Ateca) and give it a longer wheelbase.
Citytiger
Another day
another VAG SUV, its virtually impossible to tell them apart as it is, and they are all competing in the same market sector, plus the quality and price difference between the badges is no longer as significant as it was, so its probably more about which badge or dealership you prefer.
superstevie
Looks better than the T-cross
Dave_972
Oh
jagdavey
Just right for Mr & Mrs Dead Boring
How can it be described as a Nissan juke rival when it is ultra uber conservative? Although the Juke has been described as ugly by some, at least it's got spades of character whereas this Skoda is so conservative I bet it will be a hit with the over seventies!
Andrew Lee
Couldn't put it better myself jagdavey!
The Juke is mentioned so often as the target for similar-sized 'cross-overs'. But no-one's had the b*lls to produce a balls-out (engineering term) extrovert shape. Maybe the Q2 comes closest? Yes the Juke is ugly but it's likely to carry on being a successful Tonka toy for a while yet...
OldSchool
Charmless
... all the quirky charm of the Yeti seems to have been successfully ironed out.
Maxi Cooper
Strangely predictable...was
Strangely predictable...was it designed by a robot with a photocopier?! The 'in house' marketing gurus must believe that predictabilty means commercial success. They even seem scared to introduce a name that is different from the other Skoda 'SUV's. I suspect the uninitiated will be surprised when they discover there are 3 Skoda 'SUV's not just 1!
