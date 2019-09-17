New Skoda Kamiq crossover priced from £17,700

The Skoda Kamiq, revealed at Geneva motor show and on roads this November, will be priced from £17,700.

The smallest SUV in Skoda’s line-up, the Kamiq range comprises four trim levels, S, SE, SE L and Monte Carlo, the latter of which will be available later this year. Of the three trims available to order now, prices range from £17,700 to £25,130. Rival, the new Nissan Juke, starts from £17,395.

The entry-level S trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, air conditioning, infotainment system with DAB and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display.

The Kamiq, which completes Skoda's European SUV range, will offer class-leading space and features, claimed the Czech firm.

The Juke rival, first shown at the Geneva show, sits underneath its Karoq and Kodiaq siblings. The Kamiq is based on the Vision X concept shown at last year's Geneva show and is the first Skoda to show the influence of new design chief Oliver Stefani.

While it takes styling cues from both the Karoq and Kodiaq to ensure a 'family' resemblance between Skoda's SUV offerings, the Kamiq has several distinctive features, including a more upright grille and optional narrow LED running lights. The latter feature animated ‘dynamic’ indicators and sit above the main headlights. As with the new Scala, the boot displays the Skoda name in letters, instead of the firm's logo.