New Nissan Juke is bigger, cleaner, more 'grown up'

Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan Europe’s product planning chief, said that although the Juke has “grown up”, it has been developed to offer improved performance and will still retain “the fun-to-drive qualities that have always made it stand out”.

The new model is now built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform, which is also used for the new Renault Captur and Clio. As a result, the new Juke measures 4210mm long, 1595mm tall and 1800mm wide, making it 85mm longer and 170mm wider than the previous model, but 30mm lower. The wheelbase is also 105mm longer than previously.

Despite the increased size, extra use of high-strength steel in the new platform has helped make the machine 23kg lighter than its predecessor. Nissan claims the new platform is more rigid and “offers better stability, performance and cornering capabilities”.

Nissan says knee room in the rear has been extended by 58mm and the boot is 422 litres, substantially up from the 354 litres of the previous model, and only 8 litres less than the Qashqai's luggage space. To aid the focus on interior comfort, ‘monoform’ seats – like those in the latest Qashqai – are standard and can be optioned with Alcantara or leather upholstery.

The new Juke will be launched with a single engine choice: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo, offering 115bhp and taken from the Nissan Micra. It will be available with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic.

The firm remains coy on future engine plans, but development boss Matthew Ewing said it is “evaluating options for extending the powertrain lineup.” Ewing did, however, confirm no diesel engines would be offered. "For expected Juke users, the 1.0-litre powertrain has a good balance of performance and economy," he commented.

Alongside the 1.0-litre petrol, expect a higher-powered 1.5-litre petrol and eventually a Nismo, which would likely outperform the current generation’s 198bhp.

Given the new Captur is gaining a plug-in hybrid model, an electrified powertrain could also reach the new Juke at some point.

Ewing confirmed the platform had not been developed for a pure electric powertrain, adding that Nissan did not yet know if a third-generation Juke would offer a zero-emission model. Nissan may choose to only offer electric in standalone models as it currently does with the Leaf.