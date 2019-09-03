New Nissan Juke is bigger, cleaner, more 'grown up'

Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan Europe’s product planning chief, said that although the Juke has “grown up”, it has been developed to offer improved performance and will still retain “the fun-to-drive qualities that have always made it stand out”.
The new model is now built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform, which is also used for the new Renault Captur and Clio. As a result, the new Juke measures 4210mm long, 1595mm tall and 1800mm wide, making it 85mm longer and 170mm wider than the previous model, but 30mm lower. The wheelbase is also 105mm longer than previously.
Despite the increased size, extra use of high-strength steel in the new platform has helped make the machine 23kg lighter than its predecessor. Nissan claims the new platform is more rigid and “offers better stability, performance and cornering capabilities”.
Nissan says knee room in the rear has been extended by 58mm and the boot is 422 litres, substantially up from the 354 litres of the previous model, and only 8 litres less than the Qashqai's luggage space. To aid the focus on interior comfort, ‘monoform’ seats – like those in the latest Qashqai – are standard and can be optioned with Alcantara or leather upholstery.
The new Juke will be launched with a single engine choice: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo, offering 115bhp and taken from the Nissan Micra. It will be available with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic.
The firm remains coy on future engine plans, but development boss Matthew Ewing said it is “evaluating options for extending the powertrain lineup.” Ewing did, however, confirm no diesel engines would be offered. "For expected Juke users, the 1.0-litre powertrain has a good balance of performance and economy," he commented.
Alongside the 1.0-litre petrol, expect a higher-powered 1.5-litre petrol and eventually a Nismo, which would likely outperform the current generation’s 198bhp.
Given the new Captur is gaining a plug-in hybrid model, an electrified powertrain could also reach the new Juke at some point.
Ewing confirmed the platform had not been developed for a pure electric powertrain, adding that Nissan did not yet know if a third-generation Juke would offer a zero-emission model. Nissan may choose to only offer electric in standalone models as it currently does with the Leaf.
Join the debate
Thekrankis
A fine looking Korean car!
Hyundai, or is it a Kia?
Anyway, they should be pleased with their stereotype Korean SUV look.
Rick Maverick
Shatters the VW Group Clones
Such an inspiring car! And a Nissan, so top quality.
Zeddy
Rick Maverick wrote:
And the top joke of the day goes to...
If I want an autonomous car, I'll take a taxi.
superstevie
I have always liked the Juke,
I have always liked the Juke, it's a definite marmite car. This is a good replacement though. It was always going to be difficult to replace, but I think they've done a good job. The interior, again, a decent update. Hate the touchscreen though. Looks like what Hyundai and Kia have been doing.
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
Barbara gooden
Online job Best Earning
Best offer ... Google paid for everyone online work from home 729 to 935 Dollars per day.My younger sister has been without work for two months and the prior month her check was $27358 by working at home for 3 hours working a day and earnings can be even greater over time ... So I started
........................ >>>>>>>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
Barbara gooden
Bill Lyons
Seriously
A friend of mine has one of these...she calls it 'Daisy'.
I'll get my coat.
Takeitslowly
Bill Lyons wrote:
Most interesting, did she let slip what she ate for breakfast that particular day?.
Bill Lyons
Takeitslowly wrote:
Takeitslowly
Bill Lyons wrote:
Will86
Bold
And I like it. Seems to work better than the first generation. Some of the colour combinations are a bit much, but that red with a black roof is nice. I doubt they will offer a 1.5 petrol when Nissan have their brand new 1.3. That could make a good combination.
Pages
Add your comment