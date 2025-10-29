Seat Arona review

From £20,215

Once a class-leader, does this compact crossover still cut it against newer and more tech-rich rivals?

When it arrived many moons ago, the Seat Arona shot right to the top of the burgeoning compact crossover class.

We've always liked its spacious interior, good rolling refinement and comfortable ride, but the game has moved on somewhat.

The Arona has been a smash-hit for Seat, with some 750,000 examples sold since 2017.
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

The arrival of the Ford Puma proved that small SUVs can be fun to drive, while the Dacia Duster and Fiat Grande Panda demonstrated that going cheap doesn’t have to mean going undesirable. 

That left the comparatively staid Arona in murky waters.

To rectify matters, Seat has carefully tweaked the Arona's exterior while retaining all the best bits underneath.

DESIGN & STYLING

Seat Arona 2025 rear quarter tracking

The headline change is a restyle that’s intended to emphasise the Arona’s SUV-ness, bringing a more angular front end.

The round foglight housings that were a signature of the Arona’s higher trim levels are gone, with the fogs moved into the lower area of the grille.

The 'Arona' name comes from a town in Tenerife, following the convention set by the Ibiza and Leon.
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

Whether the redesign is successful is a matter of personal preference, but I feel it’s lost a defining design feature and therefore a bit of character. It’s all a bit anonymous, especially compared with the Seat Ibiza supermini.

Inside, the Arona has been left untouched, meaning it has one of the most intuitive user interfaces in its class. 

There are loads of proper buttons and they’re satisfyingly clicky. It’s much easier to activate a seat heater or bump up the air-con than in rivals such as the Puma, which has ditched physical controls for a massive touchscreen.

INTERIOR

Seat Arona 2025 dashboard

The Arona is usefully larger inside than its Ibiza counterpart. There's plenty of leg room in the back for full-sized adults and there are two Isofix mounts for child seats.

But it's snoozeworthy to sit in. Amorphous black plastics abound and, although higher trims do introduce a splash of colour, they too are slightly dull shades.

Access to the ADAS controls is buried in the digital instrument display and isn't clearly signposted.
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

It feels especially dated against big personalities such as the bamboo-trimmed Grande Panda and the chunky-looking Duster.

It’s a case of functionality over form – but everything at least works well.

The key controls are all placed where you would intuitively expect, which is a boon when you’re on the move and need to make quick tweaks.

That said, the 9.2in infotainment touchscreen can be laggy to respond to inputs.

It's also worth noting that you sit significantly lower in the Arona than in rivals such as the Citroën C3. If you're looking at SUVs because you want a commanding view over the road, you might want to consider alternatives. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking low

Two engines will be available in the UK. The range opens with a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder with 94bhp or 113bhp; the former version gets a five-speed manual gearbox and the latter a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Then there's a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-pot, which we’re testing here, with 148bhp and the seven-speed 'box.

Its standout quality is its ease of use, with plenty of grunt at low revs and good flexibility at higher speeds.

The 1.5-litre engine isn't much more expensive than the 113bhp 1.0-litre, so it's worth making the step up.
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

It’s torquier than the 1.0-litre triple and delivers peak torque earlier in its rev range (1500rpm compared with 2000rpm), so it’s better at building pace from a standstill – albeit not significantly so.

In normal driving it’s remarkably refined too, sending little noise or vibration into the cabin. Under harsher loads it generates a bit more din than the triple, but it’s smooth.

There’s a noticeable delay before the automatic gearbox kicks down, which undermines refinement somewhat.

We've yet to try the three-cylinder engines following the update, but experience with the 94bhp unit in previous iterations of the Arona suggests it's prone to feeling stressed when overtaking or traversing hills, so you might want to spend more for the gruntier options.

Mild-hybrid powertrains will join the range in 2027, but they feel like something of an omission in the meantime, considering many rivals do offer such options.

RIDE & HANDLING

Seat Arona 2025 headlight

The Arona’s ride and handling balance is very well-judged for a small SUV.

Bumps are ironed out effectively and there isn’t too much body roll through bends or vertical movement over crests, just a bit of squidge through tighter bends. 

The Arona can take tight hairpins with impressively little body roll and without succumbing to understeer too early.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The steering is accurate, if overly assisted and lacking in much texture.

If it’s fun you want, look at the Puma – or just buy a low-slung hatchback that has been set up for such exploits. Sure, the Arona can be hustled if you really need to, but there isn’t much pleasure to be gained from doing so.

It feels at its best when flowed along the road, making calm but assured progress.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking

The Arona is priced squarely in the middle of the small SUV class, and it feels like strong value. The new LED headlights are standard across the range, for example.

Cheaper alternatives such as the Citroën C3 do exist, but these bring compromises in build quality and material richness.

Style trim feels a good between cost and kit, but the range-topping FR's comfy bucket seats are a tempting proposition.
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

Fuel economy for the 1.5-litre engine is officially rated at 50.4mpg, slightly below the 51.4mpg stated for the 113bhp 1.0-litre and the 54.3mpg of the 94bhp 1.0-litre. All are unlikely to differ too significantly in the real world.

VERDICT

In all, the Arona is a comfortable and effective means of transport, but it doesn’t feel like much more than a means to an end.

It would slot into life very happily, but as a member of the supporting cast rather than the protagonist. 

This is the James Milner of cars: a bit aged and lacking much flair but incredibly effective in fulfilling its main objectives.
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

And that’s roughly where it sits in the class, too: it's no longer the default go-to option and there are more expressive alternatives on the market. But it is very much still worth considering, particularly if you just need something to get you from point A to point B with minimal fuss.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

