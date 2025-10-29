When it arrived many moons ago, the Seat Arona shot right to the top of the burgeoning compact crossover class.

We've always liked its spacious interior, good rolling refinement and comfortable ride, but the game has moved on somewhat.

The arrival of the Ford Puma proved that small SUVs can be fun to drive, while the Dacia Duster and Fiat Grande Panda demonstrated that going cheap doesn’t have to mean going undesirable.

That left the comparatively staid Arona in murky waters.

To rectify matters, Seat has carefully tweaked the Arona's exterior while retaining all the best bits underneath.