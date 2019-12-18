New Renault Captur: UK prices and specs announced for 2020 crossover

Just three specification grades will be offered at launch, with Iconic (from £19,095) and S Edition (from £29,595) specs rounding the range off.
The French maker claims to have sold more of the outgoing Captur last year than when it first launched in 2013. To continue that success, the new Seat Arona rival adopts an evolutionary approach to the exterior design that Renault describes as “more modern, more muscular and more expressive, with more SUV design cues”.
The new crossover is significantly larger than its predecessor, with 100mm added to its length – with a 33mm longer wheelbase – and a 19mm increase in width. The result is claimed class-leading rear seat space, aided by a sliding bench that can be adjusted by up to 16cm, and a 536-litre boot that is 81 litres larger than the outgoing car.
The Mk2 Captur sits on the same CMF-B platform first used for the latest Clio. It’s said to weigh “about the same” as the old car despite its increase in size and equipment levels, thanks to details such as an aluminium bonnet and plastic tailgate.
The interior of the new car, like the Clio, has had a more substantial overhaul than the exterior. Renault claims it offers “a new dimension of quality and comfort rivalling models from the class above” with extensive use of higher-grade materials and newly designed seats. There’s also a new floating centre console, freeing up additional storage and space for wireless phone charging.
The infotainment is a big upgrade, with an optional 9.3in central screen – larger than in the bigger Kadjar – combining with standard customisable 7in digital instruments (a 10in display is available on higher grades). A greater range of standard safety assist kit is offered, too. Renault is also going big on customisation: there’s a total of 90 exterior colour combinations and 18 interior configurations.
From launch, the Captur will be offered with three turbocharged petrol engines and two diesels, all new to the car. The base 1.0-litre three-cylinder TCe unit puts out 99bhp and 118lb ft of torque, while a 1.3-litre four-cylinder makes 128bhp and 177lb ft in ‘130’ form, and 153bhp and 199lb ft in ‘155’ form. A 1.5-litre diesel comes in 94bhp and 113bhp form. Depending on the engine, five- or six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes are offered.
The Captur will gain a plug-in hybrid E-Tech model in the first quarter of 2020. The system, for which Renault has filed over 150 patents, blends a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 9.8kWh battery and two electric motors, linked to a new ‘multimode’ continuously variable transmission, claimed to feel like a dual-clutch set-up.
Join the debate
Thekrankis
On my radar now...
Antony Riley
Good update ,with
Good update ,with interesting colour combinations far more forward thinking than V W, which now utterly boring with samey samey looks. Also great updates to kit and infortainment kit. Still not sure though of the ever increasing size of screen,s . Think its time legislaters had a look ,cant use phones in cars but big screens and touch intructions are just as dangerous IMO
DonaldTroutman
Why I forgot that this car
Why I forgot that this car can be bought, I thought it was only for a car sharing)
Antony Riley
Good update ,with
Good update ,with interesting colour combinations far more forward thinking than V W, which now utterly boring with samey samey looks. Also great updates to kit and infortainment kit. Still not sure though of the ever increasing size of screen,s . Think its time legislaters had a look ,cant use phones in cars but big screens and touch intructions are just as dangerous IMO
catnip
Antony Riley wrote:
I agree, but at least Renault have had the sense to keep seperate, easy to operate climate controls, the logic of which seems to evade so many manufacturers now.
Rick Maverick
Captivating!
Top job by Laurens van den Acker c.s. Brilliant design evo of the Captur I. Will sell well across the globe, where the Captur I was primarily destined for Europe. If I am not mistaken, the Captur II will look even better is 'da flesh', just as the Clio V does.
Tornadorot
Where's the rear window gone?
A net improvement over the old Captur style-wise I would say, but this is another car with a rear window so small they might as well have not bothered.
Will86
Smart looking car
Renault are doing well at the moment - this looks like decent update on the original with a good choice of engines. I just hope it proves reliable.
Andrew1
Orange interior - oh, my eyes
Just like the T-Rok.
scotty5
Top of the class
Just returned a rental one of these. For someone not bothered about handling and speed, the car is hard to fault. The 1.5dci I was driving returned an average of 62mpg, albeit it was hardly used for short journeys. The new version looks to have taken the game further.
If I was in the market for this class of car the Captur would go right to the top. For cash buyers it's especially attractive purchasing pre-delivery.
Must say the rental car that's relaced it is a Citroen C3 Aircross and apart from having a space advantage, and an easy to operate cruise control, it's a horrible. Even tho it's almost brand new I'd have to put it as one of the worst cars I've driven. I know Citroen like to be uirky but who in their right mind though square cupholders was a good idea?
Pages
Add your comment