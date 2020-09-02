Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2020 UK review

Our test car was a European-spec left-hooker but was nevertheless representative of what we’ll get here in UK when deliveries begin in October. Like the Clio supermini, the Captur’s cabin packs plenty of chic design appeal, and a fairly liberal application of soft-touch moulded plastics on the dash and doors helps to improve tactile appeal. A few of the switches feel a bit flimsy, and the gear selector is as rattly in its housing as ever, but on the whole the Captur impresses.

A sliding rear bench helps out with second-row leg room, so while the back of the Captur doesn’t exactly feel cavernous, there’s decent enough space for an average-sized adult to sit comfortably. Head room is a bit tight, however, and boot space takes a slight hit compared with its non-plug-in range-mates. Where the ICE cars have up to 422 litres of seats-up luggage capacity, the PHEV makes do with 379 litres.

On the road it retains the firmer, more controlled set-up that is arguably the most significant point of difference between first- and second-generation models. The result is a crossover that’s keener-handling than before; one with decent grip, stability and a steering rack that’s intuitively weighted and offers an appealing amount of response just off centre.

But there is a trade-off. With a heightened level of lateral stiffness its body control through faster bends is impressive, but it does make the Captur prone to some jostle and fuss when the road surface underwheel isn’t particularly uniform. This is most noticeable at lower speeds, and particularly around town. Provided you stick with a smaller wheel choice, the Ford Puma feels like the more fluent-riding - not to mention sharper-handling - compact crossover, but it must be said that the Captur does a decent job of softening the blow of sharper secondary impacts.

Still, the Puma isn’t available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, so the Captur claws back a fair amount of appeal here. The Renault’s set-up is, for the most part, a reasonably strong one. As is the case with the new plug-in Mégane, refinement under load is very impressive. You can hear the four-cylinder motor buzzing away as the revs climb, but at all times it remains a distant, muffled drone that never becomes too overbearing.

Throttle response at lower speeds is good too, and the electric motor provides snappy acceleration between 20mph and 30mph or so. Less impressive is the manner in which the Captur responds when you keep your foot on it. Once the initial surge of electric propulsion expires, you’re left in what feels like an accelerative limbo until the petrol engine spins up fast enough to take over proceedings. Sure, you’re not stuck there for an eternity, but that noticeable falter does mean overall acceleration isn’t quite as linear as you might have hoped it would be.

Still, at the more urban-friendly speeds this Captur is no doubt expected to spend the majority of its time, performance is decent enough. It’s just a pity that it’s not matched with a ride that offers a little more in the way of pliancy in such environments.