Renault plans new sister model to Captur crossover

Renault will join brands such as Vauxhall, Citroen and Ford by offering two similar-sized small crossover models in its future lineup.

Rumoured as early as 2017, the the French brand is developing a sibling to the soon to be revealed Mk2 Captur, and could reveal it in 2020.

A Clio-based prototype has recently been spotted testing in Spain, where Renault builds the Captur in its Valladolid factory. The car featured a significantly raised body, larger diameter wheels and tyres and an increased track, suggesting the outgoing Clio bodywork is covering an adapted platform.

While unconfirmed, it’s expected Renault will make use of the CMF-B platform shared with the Captur and new Clio. The firm could offer a more sporting, driver-focused alternative to the former, like Ford will with the Puma alongside the Ecosport.

Like the new Captur, such a model would be offered with petrol, diesel and a plug-in hybrid ‘E-Tech’ variant, offering zero emissions range and increased performance.