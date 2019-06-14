Renault plans new sister model to Captur crossover

Second B-segment SUV model will help bolster French brand's sales in fastest growing market sector
by Lawrence Allan
14 June 2019

Renault will join brands such as Vauxhall, Citroen and Ford by offering two similar-sized small crossover models in its future lineup. 

Rumoured as early as 2017, the the French brand is developing a sibling to the soon to be revealed Mk2 Captur, and could reveal it in 2020. 

A Clio-based prototype has recently been spotted testing in Spain, where Renault builds the Captur in its Valladolid factory. The car featured a significantly raised body, larger diameter wheels and tyres and an increased track, suggesting the outgoing Clio bodywork is covering an adapted platform.

While unconfirmed, it’s expected Renault will make use of the CMF-B platform shared with the Captur and new Clio. The firm could offer a more sporting, driver-focused alternative to the former, like Ford will with the Puma alongside the Ecosport.

Like the new Captur, such a model would be offered with petrol, diesel and a plug-in hybrid ‘E-Tech’ variant, offering zero emissions range and increased performance. 

Renault Captur

Renault Captur

The Renault Captur, the sister car to the Nissan Juke, offers an appealing ownership package especially after its mid-life facelift, but it isn't the last word in driving engagement

As well as Ford’s Puma and EcoSport, Vauxhall offers the practicality-focused Crossland X and style-oriented Mokka X in the same segment. Citroen also has the C3 Aircross and C4 Cactus occupying a similar market position, but appealing to different audiences. 

B-SUVs, or compact SUVs, such as the Captur are the most popular category of SUVs, accounting for 41% of the market last year according to research firm Jato. Offering multiple vehicles would allow Renault to cover more of the market, with the Captur already one of the best-sellers in the class. 

