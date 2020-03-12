New Mercedes EQE electric saloon hits the road for the first time

Mercedes-Benz's electrification rollout will continue with the launch of an electric executive saloon called the EQE in 2022, and the model has now begun winter testing.

New spy shots show the Tesla Model S rival in what appears to be heavy disguise, so we can’t make definitive conclusions on how it will look. We can see, however, that it will feature a similar flowing, aerodynamically optimised design as its larger saloon sibling, the EQS.

The electric alternative to the E-Class will also adopt the smoothed-off face seen on the EQC SUV.

A long bonnet falls steeply towards the front of the car, while the roofline is almost coupé-like and the windscreen is steeply raked. As with the EQS, the wheels are pushed to each corner of the car, shortening the usual overhangs associated with a saloon.

The intent behind this is most likely to provide the maximum space for the large, floor-mounted battery under the passenger cell, but it should also benefit occupant space. One source told Autocar: “The EQE will be shorter in length than today’s E-Class but offer space comparable to the existing S-Class.”