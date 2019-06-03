Mercedes-Benz to launch EQE electric saloon in 2022

One of ex-Mercedes-Benz chairman Dieter Zetsche’s final acts in power was to sign off on the firm’s sixth electric model: the EQE.

The new upmarket saloon is scheduled to go on sale in 2022 and will compete directly with the Tesla Model S in terms of price. Details of the EQE have been cited in documents recently made public by the Chinese Ministry of Information and Technology in which the EQE is referred to under its internal codename, V295.

The EQE is one of 10 new electric models destined for sale from Mercedes under its EQ sub-brand by the end of 2025 in a development programme already budgeted to cost up to €10 billion (£8.7bn).

On top of this, the German car maker has announced the investment of a further €20bn (£17.4bn) in battery cell technology. Electric models are expected to account for more than a quarter of all Mercedes’ sales by the middle of the next decade.

Zetsche said: “Our electric offensive continues to gain momentum. We are now taking the next step.”

The EQE will follow the recently introduced EQC, next year’s new EQA and EQV, the flagship EQS and the recently confirmed EQB into Mercedes showrooms in the UK.