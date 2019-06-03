Mercedes-Benz to launch EQE electric saloon in 2022

One of ex-Mercedes-Benz chairman Dieter Zetsche’s final acts in power was to sign off on the firm’s sixth electric model: the EQE.
The new upmarket saloon is scheduled to go on sale in 2022 and will compete directly with the Tesla Model S in terms of price. Details of the EQE have been cited in documents recently made public by the Chinese Ministry of Information and Technology in which the EQE is referred to under its internal codename, V295.
The EQE is one of 10 new electric models destined for sale from Mercedes under its EQ sub-brand by the end of 2025 in a development programme already budgeted to cost up to €10 billion (£8.7bn).
On top of this, the German car maker has announced the investment of a further €20bn (£17.4bn) in battery cell technology. Electric models are expected to account for more than a quarter of all Mercedes’ sales by the middle of the next decade.
Zetsche said: “Our electric offensive continues to gain momentum. We are now taking the next step.”
The EQE will follow the recently introduced EQC, next year’s new EQA and EQV, the flagship EQS and the recently confirmed EQB into Mercedes showrooms in the UK.
Tycoon
Usual marketing tactics
Is that, it'll be competing with Model S tech from 2019, but in 2022 - when the Model S of 2022 will be much further ahead in actual real range & performance (but presumably still an interior that's not quite as good.)
A new Model S LR will do 370miles on a charge, so as usual, good to see the ICE manufacturers targeting the here & now rather than the future - and also no doubt from me that the EQE range is calculated from NEDC rather than WLTP just to keep them anywhere near relevant in that department.
As usual I look forward to the following comments ;)
Peter Cavellini
The assumption....
I think your assumed to realise that this new Mercedes will be up to date in 2022, and the assumption that Tesla will still be top Dog might not be then, indeed what with turndown turn in not just the car industry Tesla might not exist, I agree Tesla shook the Car World up but, you can’t go selling cars with dull soulless interior, the big screen thing isn’t all that now, and the mind boggling acceleration is old hat now, if Tesla concentrated on the interior more then they’d have more interesting cars, yes, I’m saying more interesting, they’re almost jelly mould cars, stamped out like Bottle tops, they, well at least, don’t get juices going, they don’t make me want one, that’s where other brands will score , they’ll have a desirable package which as I’ve said is where Tesla fall down.
Peter Cavellini.
Sonic
Peter Cavellini wrote:
All subjective to personal taste of course. Personally, I'm bored of what BMW has been producing for the last 10 years, ever since Bangle departed. Just the same dreary design every year, but slighty tweaked. Only the 'i' division produce cars which look interesting. I'll give Mercedes the upper hand on Tesla for interior appearance, although Tesla have a more future-proof design for Autonomous driving and UI updates.
Will be interesting to see how this new Mercedes looks... Err, in 3 years. This announcement is premature.
lambo58
More Tesla hate from this guy
More Tesla hate from this guy, like all Mercedes don't look the same now.
The model s already has that 370 mile range today. Blah blah blah
As for the jelly mould shape, it's all in your mind.
As usual
Citytiger
The problem Tesla will have in the very near future
is that as more manufacturers have EV's on sale, the average customer will be able to walk into a dealership in virtually every town or city, and be able to see get the support they require, unlike Tesla, who may have a charging network, they just dont have a dealership network.
5cylinderT
Citytiger wrote:
too right, it especially wouldnt be hard to beat them on thier interiors not the tech but the quality and looks.
xxxx
Dealerships
With the backdrop of around 20 (and increasing) Tesla showrooms in the UK there's 2 issues here. The first one is a positive, If I save £2,000 off a £35k by not buying from a franchised dealership employing high pressure sales man then I'd willingly drive (not walk) the extra 50 miles once every 5 years.
The only real problem is repairs (potentially) but I'd take the risk of knowing it's still possible and is becoming less of a problem
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
eseaton
What is the point in these
What is the point in these random speculative drawings of cars that Autocar is so fond of sharing with us?
xxxx
Ans
Makes us think that Mercedes, BMW, AUDI etc are on the brink of releasing hoards of BEVs very soon and we should wait before buying a Tesla.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
The Apprentice
Its easy enough to put
