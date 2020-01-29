2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS previewed in new official images

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to take on the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan and next-generation Jaguar XJ with its plush new EQS electric saloon, and has revealed the first official images of a camouflaged prototype.
Mercedes previously hinted at the styling of its first electric saloon with the EQS Vision concept at last year's Frankfurt motor show.
The EQS will compete with the new Porsche Taycan and Audi's E-Tron GT in the flourishing electric premium saloon segment. Test mules have featured a low, swooping roofline, with a slim headlight design among the more obvious visible features. It's described as being roughly the size of the current CLS.
The latest addition to Mercedes' forthcoming EQ electric vehicle line-up will join the EQC mid-sized SUV and EQA family hatchback in showrooms in 2021. According to officials, the EQS name implies a level of luxury, comfort and features consummate to the company’s traditional S-Class.
It will head what the engineering boss of the EQ sub-brand, Michael Kelz, suggests will be a 10-strong electric model range by the middle of the 2020s.
Soufriere
Where are the mainstream EVs?
Still don't see an EV alternative to the vast majority of our driving needs.
Are manufacturers piloting the tech at the high end because the cureebt tech is too pricey and doesn't yet scale at the lower price mass market levels?
Still can't see my next few cars being an EV. I'm at the BMW 4 series end of the market, so not in the market to buy a £60k plus car.
Peter Cavellini
Eh?
Can we have that in English please......?
Soufriere
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Yes sorry about that... very annoying that you can't edit posts... Meant to say where are the mainstream EVs, doesn't seem to be much between low end EV hatches and the super high end Taycans, Teslas and now another high end Merc EV.
xxxx
£60k?
A Model 3 is £36k!
Mainstream there's the LEAF, ZOE, new Mini, Kona* and soon the ID3 all under £30k, still alot I know but a Focus 2.0 Diesel Auto spec'd to compare against the LEAF is around £27k.
WallMeerkat
xxxx wrote:
Ioniq EV too
ZenBass
It think it's meant to say
Peter Cavellini
New pics.
At least the seem to have put a better rear end on it, always thought it was a bad design.
Torque Stear
Well the EQC has been
Well the EQC has been something of a sales flop with only 7000 produced in 2019 and a somewhat sketchy 50,000 target in 2020.
The issue is all the legacy manufacturers are sourcing their batteries from the same capacity at LG.
