New Mercedes-Benz GLA previewed in new shots ahead of reveal this week

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA will be officially revealed on 11 December, with new spyshots and a design sketch giving us an early glimpse of the BMW X2 rival.

Although still featuring some front and rear disguise, we can see that the GLA crossover's shape takes plenty of inspiraton from the A-Class hatchback on which it is based, while the headlights are slimmed down variants of those found on the new GLB SUV.

The car sits lower to the ground than its predecessor, but Mercedes has previously confirmed that the GLA's roofline is more than 10 centimetres higher off the ground, allowing for enhanced headroom and a more upright seating position in line with larger SUV models. Leg room is said to have been improved as well, despite the model being 1.5cm shorter overall than the outgoing car.

Earlier this year, our spy photographers captured the interior of the compact crossover for the first time. The image shows that the dashboard is also set to be very similar to that of the A-Class and Mercedes' other new compact models, featuring rounded air vents and the twin touchscreens of the MBUX system.

The new GLA will join Mercedes' MFA platform-based range alongside the A-Class hatchback, A-Class saloon, CLA four-door coupé, CLA Shooting Brake estate and B-Class MPV.