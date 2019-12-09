New Mercedes-Benz GLA previewed in new shots ahead of reveal this week

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA will be officially revealed on 11 December, with new spyshots and a design sketch giving us an early glimpse of the BMW X2 rival.
Although still featuring some front and rear disguise, we can see that the GLA crossover's shape takes plenty of inspiraton from the A-Class hatchback on which it is based, while the headlights are slimmed down variants of those found on the new GLB SUV.
The car sits lower to the ground than its predecessor, but Mercedes has previously confirmed that the GLA's roofline is more than 10 centimetres higher off the ground, allowing for enhanced headroom and a more upright seating position in line with larger SUV models. Leg room is said to have been improved as well, despite the model being 1.5cm shorter overall than the outgoing car.
Earlier this year, our spy photographers captured the interior of the compact crossover for the first time. The image shows that the dashboard is also set to be very similar to that of the A-Class and Mercedes' other new compact models, featuring rounded air vents and the twin touchscreens of the MBUX system.
The new GLA will join Mercedes' MFA platform-based range alongside the A-Class hatchback, A-Class saloon, CLA four-door coupé, CLA Shooting Brake estate and B-Class MPV.
Takeitslowly
Different enough from the hatch
As with the previous gen GLA, this new cars exterior should follow on to be distinct enough to be thought of as almost unrelated, to its hatchback cousin. Seems quite a bit more metal for not much more money and a greater "road presence" as well.
ahaus
i
Why make it look lower to the ground when this is supposed to be some kind of pseudo SUV crossover?
It looks even more like a hatchback than before, and too close to the A-class hatchback.
Higgik
Kia XCeed better looking
i know the camouflage does hide a lot, but from the description that it will be lower, I think that the XCeed will make a better car in this category.
i am sure it will become the main challenger to the X2 especially at the entry level BMW prices.
As for Q2, still looks to much like an SUV to be really considered in this category. Almost a Supermini SUV like The countryman or Hyundai Kona.
jagdavey
Mercedes Bling.........
Mercedes Bling does it again!!! Look at all the Bling in the interior! Nice big LED dislpay. Plus the pointed star badge on the bonnet. All what a petrolhead needs, innit????
