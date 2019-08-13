New Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 and GLA 45 prototypes spotted

Performance versions of crossover will get 415bhp in top-spec ’45’ form and 302bhp in cheaper ’35’ trim for 2020
by Lawrence Allan
13 August 2019

Mercedes is readying an all-new, second-generation GLA for next year, and as expected we’ve now had the first sighting of the hot AMG-tuned variants.

Prototypes of both the new entry-level AMG variant - the GLA 35 - and the full-fat GLA 45 have both been seen testing at the same time. Both will bring the AMG-tuned bodystyle total to six when launched, joining the A-Class and A-Class saloon, the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake and the new GLB SUV

We can see that the GLA 45 sports the brand’s trademark ‘Panamericana’ grille alongside a bodykit that changes every lower body panel. The 35, on the other hand, features a more subtle exterior with a grille more in-line with the rest of the standard GLA lineup.

Mechanicals will be adapted from those of the recently launched Mercedes-AMG A35 and A45. For the former, that means a 302bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, translating to a 0-62mph time of around five seconds. 

Our Verdict

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45

AMG’s hot crossover is good enough to make you think hard about how much SUV you really need

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The latter, however, will see that 2.0-litre engine taken up to 415bhp in flagship ’S’ form, and 382bhp in the standard variant. That would bring the crossover’s 0-62mph time down to around four seconds, and it will also feature a more advanced all-wheel drive system with the option to send most of the power to the rear-wheels as part of a Drift Mode function. 

Details of the GLA 35’s and 45’s launch date are yet to be revealed, but expect them to arrive in the second half of 2020 - a good few months after the standard variants.  

Read more: 

Mercedes-Benz GLA: Audi Q2 rival spotted again

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 review

Mercedes-AMG A45 2019 review

Join the debate

Comments
3

luditof

13 August 2019
I am boss of my own will. Come to join under link to earn $75 per hour by watching tv with family in spare time. Earn as much as you spent time. If so please copy the link and full fill your dream.........www.99kitty.com

eseaton

13 August 2019
Imagine if your job involved having to pretend to be excited about these things.

scrap

13 August 2019

This looks very similar to the B class.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week