Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 2019 review

This is Mercedes' latest addition to its SUV line-up, which now totals eight models. As its name suggests, the GLB slots into the range between the GLA and GLC. So far, so straightforward. As the ‘B’ part of its name suggests, however, this can be considered as a sort of rough and tumble version of the B-Class, meaning there’s more than a touch of MPV to this SUV.

How much? Well, like the recently refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport, the GLB is a seven-seater. And unlike it’s GLC and GLE big brothers, but like the smaller GLA, this latest addition is available in both two and four-wheel drive guises.

Externally the GLB looks a little like a shrunken GLS, which means it’s an upright and boxy presence on the road. You’ll have to make your own mind up about the looks, but from angles it’s slightly ungainly, while from others there’s more than a hint of Citroen C5 Aircross.

Inside matters improve markedly, the GLB getting the same slickly laid out wall-to-wall TFT infotainment and instrument cluster that debuted in the A-Class a year or so back. That means it features the MBUX operating system that adds the handy ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice control, while new to the GLB is the ability to use the system to pay directly for parking or download extra features, such as Apple CarPlay.