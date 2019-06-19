New Mercedes-Benz GLA: 2020 Audi Q2 rival hits the road

Crossover version of the A-Class is seen in less disguise sporting an evolutionary look ahead of debut in September
by Lawrence Allan
19 June 2019

Mercedes-Benz will add yet another model to its compact car line-up in the form of the new GLA, which has been seen in lighter disguise ahead of a mooted debut at the Frankfurt motor show in September.

The latest spy shots give us the clearest view yet of the new crossover. Sharing styling details with the A-Class upon which it's based, it appears lower to the ground than the old GLA, but the swollen rear haunches and profile unique to its siblings remain. 

The second-generation GLA will join Mercedes' MFA platform-based range alongside the A-Class hatchback, A-Class saloonCLA four-door coupé, CLA Shooting Brake estate and B-Class MPV.

It also now sits below the GLB, the largest car on that platform and a new, fully fledged rival to the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. That leaves the GLA to compete with smaller compact crossovers such as the Audi Q2 and Ford Focus Active.

Although no technical details of the GLA have been released yet, we know it will be closely linked to the A-Class in terms of interior design and technology, engines and gearboxes. That means it will adopt Mercedes' latest touchpad and voice-controlled MBUX infotainment system, alongside more advanced safety features and increased material quality.

The engine range will kick off with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit developed in conjunction with the Renault-Nissan Alliance. This will likely be available in two states of tune, while a 2.0-litre engine will top out the range for the time being. A 1.5-litre diesel will also be offered. 

Later on in the GLA’s lifespan, we expect to see a return of the AMG-tuned GLA 45, putting out anything up to 416bhp through a performance-focused four-wheel drive system. Before that arrives, there will be a 302bhp 35 variant, as is now available on the A-Class

The GLA will be produced alongside the A-Class at Mercedes' factory in Rastatt, Germany. The A-Class will also serve as the basis of the EQA, an electric hatchback that's scheduled to arrive next year. 

