New Mercedes-Benz GLA: 2020 Audi Q2 rival hits the road

Mercedes-Benz will add yet another model to its compact car line-up in the form of the new GLA, which has been seen in lighter disguise ahead of a mooted debut at the Frankfurt motor show in September.
The latest spy shots give us the clearest view yet of the new crossover. Sharing styling details with the A-Class upon which it's based, it appears lower to the ground than the old GLA, but the swollen rear haunches and profile unique to its siblings remain.
The second-generation GLA will join Mercedes' MFA platform-based range alongside the A-Class hatchback, A-Class saloon, CLA four-door coupé, CLA Shooting Brake estate and B-Class MPV.
It also now sits below the GLB, the largest car on that platform and a new, fully fledged rival to the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. That leaves the GLA to compete with smaller compact crossovers such as the Audi Q2 and Ford Focus Active.
