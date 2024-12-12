BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New life for Seat as 2026 Ibiza and Arona gear up for major update
UP NEXT
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is iX3 rival with 435-mile range

New life for Seat as 2026 Ibiza and Arona gear up for major update

Seat will continue to offer petrol-engined small cars as more upmarket sibling brand Cupra goes electric

News
Mark TisshawJames Attwood
4 mins read
8 September 2025

The Seat Ibiza and Arona will finally receive a major update next year, as part of ongoing investment in the brand, according to interim boss Markus Haupt.

While the focus has been on the Cupra sibling brand in recent years, company chiefs have long insisted there are future plans for Seat. In late 2024 former boss Wayne Griffiths previewed an updated Ibiza and Arona that were due to arrive this year – and Haupt says a launch has now been confirmed for the two models early in 2026.

“Seat is the perfect complement to Cupra at the moment,” said Haupt at the Munich motor show. “We are present in different markets and addressing completely different customers. We are still investing in Seat, and we will launch a new Ibiza and Arona next year.

“That’s something I want to be clear on: we are still investing in Seat, because having the flexibility of addressing so many different markets given all the different regulations, is so important right now. So we have the perfect match between these two brands.”

Haupt declined to comment on specifics concerning the update, but the preview images shown in late 2024 suggested that the styling would only receive a minor makeover.

While the role of Seat has long been questioned following the emergence of Cupra as a stand-alone brand six years ago, these significant investments in its two entry-level models now suggest a role for the Spanish brand into the 2030s: as a specialist in smaller and more affordable models in conventional segments. That will allow Cupra to play further upmarket, with a focus on plug-in hybrid and electric cars. 

Before leaving the company recently, Griffiths told Autocar that the Seat Ibiza would follow the lead of the closely related Volkswagen Polo in being updated ahead of EU7 emissions regulations kicking in.

This will mean mild-hybrid petrol engines will be offered – a significant investment for smaller and less profitable cars but an important and necessary step for car makers to continue to be able to sell affordable new cars in the mass market where demand for EVs has yet to take off. 

Sales of the Ibiza and Arona both increased in the UK in 2024, and Seat grew its sales overall.

The larger Seat Ateca and Seat Leon are the other models in the brand's range after the demise of the Tarraco, and both of these are also offered as Cupra models.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Seat Ibiza

Seat Ibiza

A model upon which Seat has staked its future, the new Ibiza must now deliver in an extremely competitive market. So can the supermini upset the likes of Ford, Mini, Mazda, Nissan and others?

Read our review
Back to top

It’s possible that Seat versions of the Leon and Ateca may ultimately be dropped when they're given updates of their own, should Seat’s role as a small, affordable hybrid car specialist be solidified off the back of the Ibiza and Arona updates.

Griffiths confirmed the Cupra Leon would be updated in its present form, which includes petrol and PHEV versions, to allow for production to be extended “well into the next decade”, alongside the closely related Cupra Formentor.

“The Cupra Leon and Cupra Formentor are both based on the same platform,” said Griffiths. “We will extend those well into the next decade. If we want to go into the next decade, then we're always going to have to take care of those cars and revitalise them.

"We could expect facelifts or product improvements on both to keep them going as long as we need to. But after that, the next generation of Leon will definitely be electric.”

Griffiths said the investments in the Ibiza and Arona shouldn't be seen as the Seat group backing away from EVs but representing the reality of a “need to respond to the 90% of the market that is asking for other types of drivetrains: efficient [ICE] ones, hybrids and plug-in hybrids”. 

He added: “We're not going to deviate from electrification as a direction. We don't question the objective of getting to zero emissions as fast as possible. We have to be flexible on the way and we can't be dogmatic. We can't force consumers to drive electric cars.”

The arrival of the Cupra Raval next year as a sub-€25,000 electric supermini, along with sibling models in the Volkswagen ID 2 and Skoda Epiq that Cupra is also developing, will help “democratise electromobility”, said Griffiths.

“Having smaller urban electric cars under €25,000, I think we're going to see electric cars taking off. But in the meantime, we have to offer both [ICE cars and EVs].

“We're looking to have two brands, Cupra clearly focusing on fully electric and electrified and Seat focusing on combustion. I think we have the best of both worlds currently.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used Mazda MX-5 cars for sale

 Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G Icon Euro 6 2dr
2016
£12,680
42,909miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.8i Sport Venture Euro 5 2dr
2014
£9,695
37,868miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Nav+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£18,490
19,996miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Recaro Euro 6 2dr
2016
£15,695
39,752miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G SE+ Euro 6 2dr
2019
£14,063
31,415miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Tech Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£19,950
23,375miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Tech Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£22,350
7,643miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.8i SE Roadster Euro 5 2dr
2012
£7,295
44,905miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.8i SE Euro 5 2dr
2011
£6,414
46,123miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 432 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 14 December 2024

I wonder how the regulatory targets work. Do they apply to each brand or the whole group. If it's the latter and Audi for example sells lots of EVs, then presumably SEAT need not concern itself with producing any EVs until 2030 (or 2035 for Europe). For the time being then, it would surely make sense to produce what customers want and what makes the most profit.

FastRenaultFan 13 December 2024
@Shiftright

So just like a cheap VW then the way Skoda used to be.

FastRenaultFan 13 December 2024
@Shiftright

So just like a cheap VW then the way Skoda used to be.

Latest Reviews

Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews