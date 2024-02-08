The new car brands coming to the UK by 2026

If you’re a regular Autocar reader, you will have been seeing the news channels pinging with updates of new car brands coming to the UK.

The influx of manufacturers entering our market can mostly be attributed to two reasons; the rise of the Chinese car manufacturer and the buying habits of the public.

China is the world’s largest market for new cars, with more than 30 million being sold there in 2023 alone. It's logical then, that many Chinese firms are bringing their wares to Europe and the UK.

China has long concentrated on electric cars, whereas European manufacturers are still catching up ahead of the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars that will come into force in the UK in 2035.

Some research even suggests that buyers are becoming more brand-agnostic when it comes to EVs. Relatively new brands such as Tesla have come to prominence by focusing solely on selling zero-emissions cars, with the Tesla Model Y becoming the fifth best-selling car in the UK in 2023.

And soon there will be even more new brands in the UK. Keep reading to find out what they are, what cars they will be selling and when you can expect to see them on our roads.

Aehra

Nationality Italian-American

Parent company None

Coming to the UK (estimated) 2025-2026

Founded in 2022, Aehra is an 'ultra-premium' EV brand with plans for a saloon and an SUV that are already progressing apace.

It will major on looks, and its creative team is headed by former Lamborghini chief designer Fillipo Perini.

Both of its cars – so far simply referred to as The SUV and The Sedan – have a theoretical range of 497 miles.

The SUV looks set to be powered by three motors, with two on the rear axle and one at the front, producing a combined 794bhp.

This configuration is expected to also feature in the saloon, although Aehra has yet to confirm such details.

The cars will share 70% of their components, of which “practically all” will be sourced from existing manufacturers in order to help Aehra scale up rapidly.

Aiways

Nationality Chinese

Parent company None

Coming to the UK (estimated) 2024

This Chinese EV company – which was originally pencilled in for a UK launch in 2023 – prides itself on its ‘clean sheet’ approach to car design.