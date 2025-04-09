BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BYD's Denza brand targets Porsche with 952bhp GT flagship
UP NEXT
Chinese firm GAC plots UK launch with Volkswagen ID 3 rival

BYD's Denza brand targets Porsche with 952bhp GT flagship

Taycan-challenging Z9 GT to offer EV and PHEV powertrains; will be followed by premium MPV

James Attwood
News
5 mins read
9 April 2025

Chinese electric car giant BYD will bring its Denza premium brand to Europe this year, with a line-up headed by the bold, electric and PHEV-powered Z9 GT.

The launch is the latest move by BYD to ramp up its European market assault – and its most ambitious, with executive vice-president Stella Li previously telling Autocar it was targeting Porsche and other European upmarket performance brands.

Denza will initially sell its flagship grand tourer, which offers 952bhp in EV form, and will be followed by a seven-seat MPV called the D9.

Related articles

Launched in Europe during Milan Design Week, Denza uses the marketing line ‘Technology drives elegance’, with BYD chiefs promising a line-up that feature “elegant European design influences” and cutting-edge technology.

Li said the brand would offer “for the first time in this segment, a true focus on efficient, sustainable new-energy powertrains”.

While an exact timeline hasn't been set, Denza will come to the UK either late this year or in early 2026, building up a separate dealer network and marketing operation from BYD. 

Li said Denza would eventually offer a line-up of four to six models in Europe, also including SUVs and off-roaders. As well as the Z9 and D9, Denza currently offers the N7 and N9 SUVs in China. 

While premium brand customers in Europe are regarded as being brand-focused, Li said she thought entering the market would be “not too much of a challenge.”

She added: “Selling BYD cars is simple: just bring all the competing cars to a test track and let customers choose for themselves.

“The Denza product is ten times better than the competition. We have lots of unique features that legacy brands do not have.” 

Li added that “BYD has technology plus design”, claiming that Danza’s styling – led by former Audi designer Wolfgang Egger – would be another key selling point.

Z9 GT to lead European invasion

Denza Z9GT – side

The four-seat Z9 GT is a Porsche Taycan and Porsche Panamera rival that sits on an advanced platform called e3 that has been developed specifically for Denza. 

It features an 800V electrical architecture that allows of ultra-fast charging, cell-to-body battery integration to increase rigidity and the ability for a drivetrain featuring three electric motors. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro
Audi A6 Avant ICE 2025 Review front tracking 12
Audi A6
Audi A6
Aston martin vanquish rt 2025 1 front track
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55

View all car reviews

Back to top

Styled by Egger, the shooting brake is 5180mm long and 1990mm wide but sits just 1500mm high.

Air suspension is standard, with a double-wishbone set-up at the front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear. 

While Denza has yet to confirm European specifications, the Chinese-market electric version features a 308bhp motor on the front axle and a pair of 322bhp motors that can run at up to 21,000rpm at the rear.

That gives a combined system output of 952bhp and allows for a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec and, with a 100kWh BYD Blade battery, a range of 391 miles on the Chinese test cycle.

The PHEV version, badged Super DM, combines a bespoke 268bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine at the front with a pair of 295bhp electric motors mounted on the rear axle.

That gives it a system output of 858bhp, allowing for a 0-62mph time of 3.6sec. 

Power for the Super DM’s motors comes from a 38.5kWh battery, which as in the EV uses cell-to-body technology.

Denza Z9GT rear

The PHEV has an official electric-only range of 125 miles and a total range of 684 miles. With the battery depleted, Denza claims the engine can achieve 42mpg.

Advertisement
Back to top

Denza is currently working on a number of upgrades for the Z9 GT before it reached Europe this autumn, promising improvements to the powertrain, performance, range, tyre sizes and storage capacity.

Denza claims the Z9 GT’s platform allows for a much greater level of systems integration than traditional cars, giving it enhanced vehicle stability and the ability to safely cope with a tyre blowout at speeds of up to 112mph.

The two rear motors on both the EV and PHEV versions can be controlled independently of the front axle and of each other, allowing for the use of a rear-wheel steering system.

The wheels can turn in the same direction as each other, in ‘toe-in’ form, where the both rotate to the centre of the vehicle, or ‘toe-out’, rotating away from the centre of the vehicle.

The latter allows the car to pivot around its front axle, allowing for a turning circle of a city car-rivalling 4.62m.

The Z9 GT can also ‘crab walk’, effectively allowing it to slide sideways into tight parking spaces.

Denza Z9GT dashboard

Denza claims the cell-to-body design of the platform allows the Z9 GT to offer an extra 15mm of interior space compared with a more traditional EV design.

Advertisement
Back to top

The cabin features a heavy focus on premium materials and technology, including a large 17.3in infotainment screen and a dedicated 13.2in display for the front passenger. 

The Z9 GT will be quickly followed to the European market by the seven-seat D9, which Denza claims will “redefine the premium-class MPV market”.

Denza’s history and growth

Denza was founded in China in 2010 and a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler and launched its first vehicle in 2014.

In 2021, Mercedes reduced its shareholding to 10%, with reports suggesting it was unhappy with Denza’s sales. In September last year, BYD bought out that shareholding to take full control of the brand.

It has since revamped its line-up and currently offers four models that all sit on BYD's advanced e3 platform. 

The Denza name was originally said to translate to "rising power and momentum", but the firm now says the name is an acronym that reflects its values: Diverse, Elegance, Novel, Zenith and Aspirational.

The model naming strategy also reflects the name, with product lines for each type of vehicle taking one of the letters from the title (D for MPVs, N for SUVs and Z for saloons).

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used BYD cars for sale

 BYD Seal U 1.5 DM-i 18.3kWh Boost CVT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£29,995
5,232miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2024
£33,998
8,937miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2024
£23,000
2,263miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Atto 3 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2024
£23,000
15,583miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Seal U 1.5 DM-i 18.3kWh Boost CVT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£29,503
2,840miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Atto 3 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2024
£25,537
4,792miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Atto 3 60.48kWh Comfort Auto 5dr
2024
£24,455
7,334miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2024
£34,440
6,809miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Seal U 1.5 DM-i 18.3kWh Design CVT Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£34,535
3,084miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 249 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Pietro Cavolonero 9 April 2025

Judging by the amount of Chinese branded cars I see on the roads these days, MG included, they are here and in big numbers. Speaking to one of my trade users the other day, there is one big problem, spares supply. He runs a hire fleet, something goes wrong and the infrastructure isn't there, He can't afford to keep his hire fleet off the road for a prolonged period of time. Now he is back to the overpriced "Stellantice" offering...

Cobnapint 9 April 2025
This is unrelenting. Legacy car manufacturers are virtually defenceless.
Thekrankis 9 April 2025
If China can knock out cars of this quality then Jaguar has no chance.

Latest Reviews

01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro
Audi A6 Avant ICE 2025 Review front tracking 12
Audi A6
Audi A6
Aston martin vanquish rt 2025 1 front track
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55

View all car reviews