GAC, one of China’s biggest car makers and a joint-venture partner of Honda and Toyota, is gearing up for a UK launch.

The Chinese state-owned firm, which sold just over two million cars last year, has confirmed it will arrive in the UK with a pair of European-designed electric cars intended to steal market share from some of the world's biggest players.

The smaller of the two is the Aion UT hatchback, billed by its maker as “China’s version of the Mini”.

Designed to suit city commuters, it's slightly longer and wider than the Volkswagen ID 3 – a decision informed by Chinese buyers’ expectations of interior space.

It's priced from the equivalent of just £7500 in its homeland but is expected to cost significantly more in the UK, due to the cost of shipping the car across the globe, plus taxes.

According to GAC COO Thomas Schemera (who was previously a leading figure at Hyundai’s N performance division and at BMW before that), the Aion UT must come in at a competitive price to generate any traction in a difficult market.

“From a price positioning point of view, to be higher than other competitors which have a well-established brand, that would be very challenging,” he said.

“Let me put it this way: we have to be smart and clever here to put our morals on the streets and also to simultaneously build the brand, not just with the product presence but supported by campaigns.

"As long as our brand value is on such a low level, we have to do everything to increase it.