Banning the sale of hybrid cars from 2030 would've been "too soon”, the prime minister has said, as his government confirmed they can remain on sale until 2035 as part of a substantially relaxed zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.
Speaking on Monday afternoon from JLR’s Solihull plant, Keir Starmer said that hybrids “make a massive difference to reducing emissions”.
Former prime minister Boris Johnson had previously announced some hybrids with a "meaningful electric range" would be able to remain on sale past 2030, without ever publicly defining "meaningful".
The move was described as a show of support to the automotive industry, following the imposition of 25% tariffs on all vehicles imported into the US.
As part of the shake-up, originally announced on Sunday night, Starmer has confirmed that "all" hybrid cars can remain on sale from 2030-2035; low-volume car makers will be exempt from the need to achieve an 80% electric car sales mix in 2030; and all manufacturers have greater flexibility in how they can meet the annual EV sales targets imposed by the ZEV mandate.
Late last year, the government pledged to rework the ZEV mandate in consultation with the car industry, in light of organic demand for EVs falling well below the mandated targets and threatening car makers' ability to trade profitably. It launched a public consultation and has now brought forward its response.
Under the terms of the ZEV mandate, car makers must achieve a 28% EV sales mix in 2025, but recent industry figures reveal that demand is running more than eight percentage points behind that.
The government had already pledged to make the changes as a matter of urgency, after car makers spent billions on discounting EVs to boost demand and hit last year's 22% EV mix target. But the need for action became more acute last week when US president Donald Trump announced swingeing 25% import tariffs on all foreign-made cars – a huge blow to the UK car industry, which sent 27% of its output Stateside last year.
As a result, Starmer has accelerated the changes, saying that "the new era of global insecurity means that the government must go further and faster reshaping our economy through the Plan for Change".
The government said the changes will "make it easier for industry to upgrade to make electric vehicles, while delivering the manifesto commitment to stop sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, which will help even more British consumers access the benefits of cheap to run electric vehicles".
Or better yet, abolish these silly supply-side diktats and instead focus on the demand side. Instead of demanding that N% of cars sold should be EVs, give customers a reason to buy an EV. Give tax breaks (zero VED and zero VAT as in Norway), build out more public chargers and most importantly of all, make electricity cheaper. The cost of charging at fast chargers is especially egregious, it costs more than the equivalent of fuelling up a V8 super saloon. Do all this and the vast majority of people will naturally flock to EVs without being hectored into doing so.
And there's no reason to completely ban ICE car sales either. If say 98% of cars being sold in 2035 are EVs, the remaining 2% are so minimal that their pollution and CO2 emission effects are basically academic at that point.
In any case the UK's emissions are just under 1% of global emissions so I don't see what all this will achieve in the grand scheme of things other than making us poorer.
Most of this had already been pushed back to 2035 by Rishi, which was derided by Starmer, who brought it back to 2030 as soon as he got into office. Now he's claiming it's his own pragmatic idea?
Starmer said that hybrids “make a massive difference to reducing emissions”.
Hybrids make exactly the same difference to reducing emissions, to the time he said only EV's will be mandatory from 2030. And if they make such a massive difference, then why wasn't VED incentified as EV's were? Hybrids were taxed only £10 less than an ICE !
You've just got to love a politicians ability to move the goalposts to suit whatever agenda they have on any specific day. Heads they win, tails we loose.