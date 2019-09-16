Ferrari's 2022 rapid luxury SUV detailed by technical boss

That concept is based around Ferrari’s ability to mix a bespoke architecture – as opposed to one shared across a wider group, such as the Volkswagen Touareg and Audi Q7-derived MLB platform used by the Bentayga and Urus – that not only endows the car with Ferrari levels of performance and dynamic ability but also the space, comfort and user-friendly cabin required of an SUV.

“The challenge is to open a new segment for Ferrari,” said Leiters. “We always have very, very sharp positioning. It helps to develop cars in a certain, focused manner and easily decide certain trade-offs.

“The trade-off decision is totally different for us here. We will have totally new engineering challenges.”

Ferrari remains tight-lipped on the Purosangue’s specifics but is happy to discuss the theory and challenges behind pushing the brand in its most radical direction yet in its illustrious 72-year history.

It is known that the SUV’s design has been signed off and the car will employ Ferrari’s scalable front-mid-engined architecture, one of two highly flexible structures that will underpin Ferrari’s future range.

Both architectures, the other supporting a traditional mid-engined layout, are able to accommodate V6, V8 and V12 engines, with or without hybrid assistance and with a transaxle dual-clutch automatic gearbox, rear or all-wheel drive, two, two-plus-two or four-seat cabins from variable wheelbase lengths, coupé, Spider or Purosangue bodystyles (Purosangue having also been used traditionally to describe the bodystyles of Ferrari’s big V12 front-engined GTs), and low or high ground clearances.

From these wide-ranging parameters the SUV will take the form of a four-seater with a length of around five metres, and its high ground clearance is likely to be achieved through height-adjustable suspension and an anti-roll system to allow for impressive on-road dynamics and some off-road ability. Plug-in hybrid technology is also set to feature as pressure grows to cut emissions, with the powertrain to be derived from that of the new SF90 Stradale.

The new supercar, Ferrari’s first regular series-production hybrid, mixes a 4.0-litre V8 with three electric motors, one at the rear between the engine and gearbox and two at the front to give all-wheel drive. A version of that system is set to feature in the Purosangue, yet it’s more likely to be mated to a new turbocharged V6 Ferrari has in development. A range-topping V12 version is also considered likely, as Ferrari remains committed to the development of V12 engines.

“SF90 is a new product with so many new innovations on the car, then we find the elements to go onto other cars,” said Leiters, on the technology transfer from the SF90 Stradale to other models. “The challenge [with the SUV] is a totally different one. There are some innovations to go on, but our organisation has learned to do innovation,” he added, in reference to the likelihood of the Purosangue featuring innovations of its own.