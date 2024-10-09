The new Dacia Bigster SUV is available to pre-order now for less money than a Volkswagen Golf.

The Romanian firm's largest model yet starts at just £24,995 - nearly £3000 less than the cheapest Golf and far below the list price of many of its closest rivals.

The Nissan Qashqai, for example, starts at £30,135, the Ford Kuga at £33,395 and the Skoda Kodiaq at £38,720.

The Bigster is priced closer to the likes of the smaller Vauxhall Frontera, MG ZS and Omoda 5.

The headline-baiting entry price is for Expression trim, which includes 17in alloy wheels, a 10.1in touchscreen, dual-zone air con, a multi-view camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Mid-rung Journey trim bumps the list price up to £26,245 for its larger 19in wheels, electric tailgate and bespoke interior upholstery, while Extreme comes in at £26,494 with its panoramic sunroof, modular roof bars, washable microfibre upholstery and rubber floor mats.

Both Journey and Extreme trims provide a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, wireless phone chargers, adaptive high-beam headlights, electric door mirrors, rear privacy glass and the option of a contrasting black roof.

The Bigster is available with a choice of three powertrains: the pure-petrol TCe 130, mild-hybrid petrol TCe 140 and Hybrid 155.

Prices top out at £29,495 for the Hybrid 155 Extreme, keeping the entire range under £30,000.

Speaking to Autocar ahead of the Bigster's price list going public, Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot explained the rationale behind pricing the Bigster so attractively.

"If you take the C-segment SUV market today in Europe, these cars are trading now for €35,000-36,000 as an average real price paid by the client, and it was below €30,000 five years ago," he said.