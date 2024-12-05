Vauxhall Frontera review

The Frontera is back and spoiling for a fight with the Dacia Jogger

Achieving price parity between petrol and electric cars has been a long-standing industry goal – one that’s reached the same sort of near-mythical status as productionised solid-state batteries and the second-gen Tesla Roadster. So this Vauxhall Frontera is a significant thing.

Why? Its price parity is actually here: the entry-level versions of this car, and the Vauxhall Frontera Electric, start from £23,495. 

And that’s list price, as well: there’s no trickery here from bigger deposits or spreading monthly payments. 

It’s a significant and creditable achievement, but one that perhaps presents some challenges. Given the public is used to thinking that petrol cars should be cheaper than their electric equivalents, this leaves the Frontera Hybrid with much to prove.

Clearly, it can play the practicality card: while the EV has a range of 188 miles, you’ll get much farther between refuelling stops – which will be quicker, of course – with an electrified three-cylinder turbo driving your wheels. 

But it has some other tricks too: pick the right trim, and you can have this car as a seven-seater, making it a bona fide budget-friendly Dacia Jogger rival.

This review is focused on the Frontera Hybrid. If you’re interested in the Electric version, make sure to check out our separate review.

DESIGN & STYLING

Vauxhall Frontera review 2024 02 panning

The Frontera Hybrid sits on the same Stellantis Smart Car platform as the Electric version. We’ve provided more information about it in our review of that model, but in brief it’s a new architecture that’s been designed with a sharp focus on cost reduction, inspired by cars Stellantis offers in markets such as India. It’s previously been used for the Citroën C3 and Citroën ë-C3.

Essentially, the platform is designed to be as basic as possible with the option of adding extra features, rather than taking a more advanced platform and stripping tech out.

The white roof and 16in steelies on our test car are a £400 option on Design trim, and you absolutely should. It gives the car a neat mini-Defender vibe.
James Attwood
Acting magazine editor

The key difference between the Electric and Hybrid, of course, is that this version trades the electric motor and underfloor battery for a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is supplemented by a 28bhp electric motor mated to the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Drawing from a 0.898kWh battery, the electric motor is a classic 48V hybrid system that’s there to help at low speeds, fill in power gaps from the petrol unit and aid fuel economy, rather than increase outright power.

Our test car featured the 134bhp version of the engine and is priced from £25,005, actually making it slightly more expensive than the EV, If you want price parity, you’ll need to settle for the less powerful, 99bhp example, which wasn’t available to test on the launch event.

Aside from the slightly thrummy whirring of the three-cylinder unit when you turn the key – yes, starting either version of the new Frontera still requires sticking an actual key into an ignition slot and turning it, which has a lovely old-school charm – you’d be hard-pressed to spot the differences between the Electric and Hybrid versions.

Design-wise, the only real distinguishing feature is the front grille. The Electric features a black panel and logo but I prefer the more differentiated logo of the hybrid. There are only two trim levels for both models: Design (seen here) and the slightly fancier GS. Base models such as this one get 16in wheels, whereas GS cars can have 17in versions.

INTERIOR

Vauxhall Frontera review 2024 08 dash

Inside, the Frontera Hybrid is pleasingly spacious and comfortable, as you’d hope for a family SUV in this class. Despite its relatively low list price, it doesn’t feel particularly cheap and there are few visible signs of cost-cutting. As with the Electric version, the only really glaring aspect is the lack of grab handles above the doors.

The Design trim definitely feels more basic and built to a cost than the GS trim we sampled on the Electric. Instead of being covered in a pleasant fabric, the doors are lined with a plastic finish, and without the neat accents, it’s a little darker and more drab.

That said, you still get plenty of kit, including a 10in infotainment touchscreen and a 10in digital driver display, a wireless phone charger, USB ports and Vauxhall’s plush new front seats, which, it claims, will keep you more comfortable for longer.

The infotainment system and digital display are relatively basic and offer only key functions such as sat-nav, but there is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and, let’s be honest, you’ll probably access all the apps you need through that anyway. We’d also like more ability to adjust the information shown on the digital driver info display, but all the essential details you need are there.

Various packs are available for the two trim levels to add some extra kit, but if you can stretch to it, we definitely think the plusher GS trim is the way to go – although you can’t get the optional white roof and steel wheels with that…

Because it doesn’t have a big underfloor battery taking up space, the Hybrid has one important USP over its Electric sibling: you can get it with seven seats. It’s a £550 option, is available on GS trim only and makes this car a genuine rival for the Dacia Jogger. 

It’s a good selling point that will be welcomed by some, although given the extra two seats fold up from the boot, the usability of the third row is likely to be limited. All the Hybrid test cars on the launch event were in Design trim so we’ve yet to squeeze into the back and test them out in person.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Vauxhall Frontera review 2024 11 engine

Even with the more powerful of the two engines at our disposal, the Frontera Hybrid isn’t an especially dynamic performer. We expect that won't come as too much of a surprise, though.

The assistance of the electric motor mounted in the automatic gearbox gives it reasonable shove off the line, and the 1.2-litre turbo is pleasingly responsive for driving around town. Get it on a faster road and you feel it working harder, but it generally holds its own. 

That includes motorway speeds, and the electric boost means it remains responsive even when the engine is stressed, but it’s probably at its best nipping round a town. The gearshifts are generally smooth, and never leave you frustrated.

RIDE & HANDLING

Vauxhall Frontera review 2024 12 front pan

As with the Electric version, the Frontera Hybrid is perhaps slightly more engaging to drive than you might expect. It’s not exactly dynamic, but on the right road, the narrow track and decent balance mean you can throw it around and raise a smile.

The Hybrid is lighter than the Electric (1344kg versus 1514kg) and that makes it a little more nimble and agile, although you only really notice it if you aggressively attack a bend. Which you probably won’t do all that often, if we’re being honest.

The car generally rides well too and it soaked up most of the bumps we encountered without getting particularly flustered. 

At higher speed, the steering tightens up slightly but the car remains pleasingly stable, even though it's relatively narrow for a car of this height. It can feel a little floaty rather than really planted, though.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Vauxhall Frontera review 2024 01 front tracking

The Frontera Hybrid has an official fuel economy of 53.3mpg for the more powerful engine we tested. Vauxhall has yet to confirm the fuel economy of the entry-level 99bhp powerplant.

We achieved closer to 40mpg on our test route, although that wasn’t exactly representative of real-world conditions and we weren’t driving overly smoothly.

Either way, it suggests the Frontera will be reasonably cost-effective to run, ahead of many similarly sized SUVs. But it’s worth remembering that, while Vauxhall calls this model the Hybrid, it’s not an expansive plug-in hybrid system offering significant EV-only running.

Clearly, if you’re trying to decide between the Hybrid and Electric version, the EV will be cheaper to run if you have access to off-street charging at a discounted tariff. However, the EV obviously doesn't have the same freedom, given by the Hybrid’s longer range.

The comparison between the running costs of the Electric and Hybrid versions is especially relevant, given they have the same starting price. 

VERDICT

Vauxhall Frontera review 2024 14 panning

The Frontera Hybrid is a pleasing new addition to the market. It takes some of the strengths of the smaller Vauxhall Crossland it has replaced in the line-up and adds a dash of much-needed character and charm.

It’s also a cleverly designed car, with a real focus on simplicity and offering what people really need, and resisting the temptation to load it up with expensive kit that they don’t. That’s resulted in a compelling list price, which is closer to many smaller crossovers than SUVs of a similar size to it.

That puts it in an interesting spot in the market, where it could tempt buyers of crossovers such as the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke, and also family SUVs such as the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Niro. And in seven-seat form, it provides welcome competition to the Dacia Jogger.

In fact, much like Dacia’s line-up, while it’s clearly built to a budget, the Frontera Hybrid doesn’t feel cheap, especially if you splash out on GS trim. And it’s an undramatic, comfortable car, the sort of machine that won’t excite too much but will prove practical and versatile.

Given the price parity, the debate for prospective buyers might come down to whether to pick the Electric or Hybrid version. Clearly, some people will have strong opinions one way or the other, but for those without preconceptions, it is likely to come down to use case. 

The Electric version is perhaps a touch more refined and, if you have access to the right charging set-up, should be cheaper to run. But don’t rule out the Hybrid just yet. The extra range and absence of worry about plugging in gives it a dash of extra versatility. It’s not overly fancy, but it’s easy to like and live with.

