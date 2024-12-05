Achieving price parity between petrol and electric cars has been a long-standing industry goal – one that’s reached the same sort of near-mythical status as productionised solid-state batteries and the second-gen Tesla Roadster. So this Vauxhall Frontera is a significant thing.

Why? Its price parity is actually here: the entry-level versions of this car, and the Vauxhall Frontera Electric, start from £23,495.

And that’s list price, as well: there’s no trickery here from bigger deposits or spreading monthly payments.

It’s a significant and creditable achievement, but one that perhaps presents some challenges. Given the public is used to thinking that petrol cars should be cheaper than their electric equivalents, this leaves the Frontera Hybrid with much to prove.

Clearly, it can play the practicality card: while the EV has a range of 188 miles, you’ll get much farther between refuelling stops – which will be quicker, of course – with an electrified three-cylinder turbo driving your wheels.

But it has some other tricks too: pick the right trim, and you can have this car as a seven-seater, making it a bona fide budget-friendly Dacia Jogger rival.

This review is focused on the Frontera Hybrid. If you’re interested in the Electric version, make sure to check out our separate review.