Ineos finalises purchase of Smart factory from Mercedes-Benz

Ineos Automotive has completed a deal with Mercedes-Benz to buy the Smart factory in Hambach, France, to use as the production home for its new Grenadier off-roader.
The British firm began talks with Mercedes to purchase the facility shortly after the German firm put it up for sale last July as part of a streamlining of its production network.
Ineos has now taken ownership of the site, with production of the Grenadier 4x4 due to begin there in late 2021. Financial terms of the deal haven't been disclosed.
Ineos has also agreed a contract manufacturing deal to continue production of the current generation electric two-seat Smart EQ and certain other components for Mercedes. In total, Ineos will continue to employ around 1300 staff at the site.
Ineos Automotive boss Dirk Heilmann said the “acquisition marks our biggest milestone year in the development of the Grenadier”. Prototype versions of the car have begun testing ahead of its launch next year.
Prior to the deal with Mercedes, Ineos had planned to build chassis for the Grenadier in Portugal, with final assembly taking place at a new £600 million plant in Bridgend, Wales.
Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe said the chance to buy Hambach was a “unique opportunity that we simply could not ignore: to buy a modern automotive manufacturing facility with a world-class workforce.”
Jörg Burzer, Mercedes' board member for production, said that the sale of the plant would help the firm to hit its sustainability targets. He added: “In selling the Hambach plant, our goals were to continue production of the current electric Smart models and to secure employment at the facility. We achieved both goals.”
It's unclear how long the contract for Ineos to product the electric Smart EQ runs for. Last year, Mercedes sold 50% of Smart to Chinese company Geely, and production of its future electric models is due to take place in China.
he'd better not get a penny of UK tax-payers money, the tax-avoiding Brexit supporting hypocrite!
but on the plus side, they should at least be reliable.
So let me get this straight Brexit backing Sir Jim Radcliffe votes no confidence in Brexit Britain by making his cars in the EU?
Why are we listening to people like this? Maybe we should listen to companies who invest heavily in this country? Companies like Tata!
Well, to be fair to them, they have also canned a plant in Portugal (where construction was already under way, I believe). But, considering their own words that Hambach gives them "excellent access to supply chains, automotive talent, and target markets" and "the business case...was overwhelming" it would be hard not to conclude they have just gone with the favourable wind rather than invest in places that need it. Radcliffe isn't a social worker, I suppose.
But, hey, at least it's named after a pub in London.
Understandable if disappointing given Ineos could have potentially bought the Honda factory at Swindon too.....
Ineos have the financial wherewithal to build a new factory from scratch, hire the best engineers and technicians, and train a whole new generation of engineers and technicians, if they were so motivated. They were not. Of course they didn't have to, but considering it was only 18th September 2019 that no less than Boris Johnson, yes the Prime Minister, said "Today’s announcement from Ineos will deliver hundreds of new jobs in Bridgend and is a vote of confidence in UK expertise, making sure we keep our status as a pioneer in new vehicle technologies", it's a poor show. Boris must be glum.
Probably not.
Meanwhile, in other news, Honda are reporting that production to their line will be disrupted from tomorrow due to congestion at UK ports, with some ships held at sea and others being redirected to Rotterdam.
Maybe being in eastern France, close to the border with Germany, is a preferable location to build stuff now.
Wonder how TVR are getting on.