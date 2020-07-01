Ineos Grenadier revealed as rugged off-roader for 2021

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s rugged new off-roader, the Ineos Grenadier, has broken cover with a variety of clear design references to the old Land Rover Defender and a specification that could easily pass for a modernised version of the 1948 original.
Despite this, the Grenadier is an all-new 4x4 created by a ground-up team and brand, with modern components, a state-of-the-art powertrain and possibly an even more singular purpose than the icon that it seeks to supplant.
Similar in size to the latest Mercedes-Benz G-Class and powered by a modular range of six-cylinder BMW diesel and petrol engines, it’s expected to be priced from £40,000 when it hits the market late next year, initially as a five-door station wagon then “soon afterwards” as a four-door pick-up truck. A short-wheelbase car may come after, alongside other versions.
Production will take several years to ramp up for markets around the world, but insiders say it will be profitable at an annual output of about 25,000.
Ratcliffe, founder and majority owner of the £50 billion British petrochemicals group Ineos, is a steadfast devotee of the old Defender. He came up with the idea of building a replacement of his own when Jaguar Land Rover declined to sell him its designs or tooling to continue when production ceased at Solihull after 67 years in January 2016.
Two years ago, after forming Ineos Automotive, Ratcliffe enlisted his friend and favourite superyacht designer, Toby Ecuyer – who is usually based on the south coast of England – to form and lead the Grenadier design team. He also appointed former chemical engineer Dirk Heilmann as Ineos Automotive CEO and set him the task of creating the 4x4’s mechanical package, working with a band of engineers based mainly at Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria.
Named after Ratcliffe’s favourite pub in Belgravia, London, the Grenadier is being unveiled now, 18 months before its expected on-sale date, because its creators believe they will find it easier to complete a tightly planned million-mile global test programme if they can drive it “in plain sight”. Testing began last winter in Sweden. Meanwhile, two new factories are being built: one in Portugal for chassis-making and one in South Wales for final assembly.
Mikey C
It certainly looks the part
It certainly looks the part
Slightly puzzled why they've chosen such large and powerful engines, surely BMW's 2L engines would have been easily powerful enough?
Symanski
It's a Defender!
That's been to the Mercedes G-Wagon bodyshop for a makeover.
used_car_meme
Sorry
I just don't care about old rich white men having expensive hobbies
scrap
Hmm... the lack of a cabin is
Hmm... the lack of a cabin is a bit of a concern, if they claim to be 18 months from production. Presumably it will look a lot like the old one inside, as it certainly does from the outside.
TS7
Nor do I care about..
woke paupers' opinions. You are irrelevant.
si73
used_car_meme wrote:
That's fine but surely should have read, don't care about rich people's expensive hobbies? And if you don't care, why read about it and comment on it?
It is a new car which should peak the interest of anyone who reads this magazine, if you don't like the product then that's fine but your comment is surely a contradiction of an Autocar reader.
Turinbrakes
used_car_meme wrote:
Not too sure why colour has come into this critique of this car and also, if you don't care about it, then why make a comment? Just pass by and don't let it bother you
jonboy4969
we dont care about miserable
we dont care about miserable weirdo's having an idiotic opinion
thesecretdriver
used_car_meme wrote:
Poor you
foto2021
Inspired design! Land Rover missed a trick ...
Inspired design!
Land Rover missed a trick with the new Defender 2 which looks like a bloated Skoda Yeti.
The Grenadier's styling harks back to the familiar 1990-2016 Defender but is a thoroughly modern car. Mercedes-Benz updated the G-Wagen with a completely new design that looks very like the old one. That is what Land Rover should have done, but didn't. INEOS have done it for them.
I predict Grenadier will be a strong seller provided it is reliable, which the Defender 2 probably won't be.
