2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS tops brand's new EV family

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has been revealed and features standing-setting aerodynamics, over-the-air software update capability, an advanced interior and a new electric drivetrain that will offer more than 700bhp in its most potent form.

UK sales of the new liftback-style luxury saloon will get under way in the second half of 2021, with prices roughly in line with the standard S-Class, starting at around £90,000.

The EQS is the first in an extended range of EQ models to use Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform and has been conceived as an electric-powered equivalent to the S-Class saloon – alongside which it will be produced in Sindelfingen, Germany.

Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius said: “The EQS is designed to exceed the expectations of even our most demanding customers. That's exactly what a Mercedes has to do to earn the letter ’S’ in its name. Because we don't award that letter lightly.”

The new EVA platform, which is also earmarked for the upcoming EQE, EQE SUV and EQS SUV, brings air suspension at each corner and a rear-wheel steering system with a standard 4.5deg of rear steering angle.

The production EQS stays largely true to the 2019 EQS Vision concept, with an uncharacteristic cab-forward profile. Its appearance is dominated by what Mercedes describes as a “one-bow roofline” that stretches back to form a heavily angled liftback-style tailgate. Other key styling elements include a black grille panel bookended by a pair of angular headlights - themselves joined by a horizontal light bar. The fully enclosed light unit can be ordered with an optional three-dimensional star pattern.

The aluminium-bodied EQS also features a fixed clamshell bonnet, which wraps around the side to form the top of the front wheel arches. Rather than enclosing a front storage area, it is designed to be opened only during servicing. The filler bottle for the windscreen washer is integrated into a flap within the front left-hand-side wing, which swivels out when pressed.

The doors are frameless and feature the same flush handles as those available as an option on the S-Class, while the generously dimensioned wheel arches can accommodate alloys ranging from a standard 19in to 22in in diameter.

The EQS measures 5216mm long, 1926mm wide and 1512mm tall and receives a lengthy, 3210mm wheelbase - 106mm longer than the S-Class's - which provides it with relatively short overhangs.

Despite the car's generous dimensions, Mercedes claims the EQS betters the facelifted Tesla Model S for aerodynamic efficiency with a drag coefficient of 0.20.