New 2020 Seat Leon: pricing for plug-in hybrid announced

Seat's new, fourth-generation Leon is now available to order in both plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid eTSI form.
The Spanish family hatchback starts at £19,855 with the 108bhp 1.0-litre TSI unit. The eTSI mild-hybrid version, which uses the same base engine and is expected to appeal strongly with fleets, takes that price to £22,720 in entry SE trim.
Mated solely to an efficiency-boosting DSG gearbox, the eTSI uses a 48v starter-generator and small lithium-ion battery to allow engine-off coasting, enable energy recuperation under deceleration and provide torque assistance under acceleration.
Seat isn't yet quoting consumption figures for the eTSI, but in the related Volkswagen Golf the same unit is claimed to boost efficiency by around 10%. It's also RDE2 compliant, meaning nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels are below 60mg/km.
The Leon e-Hybrid plug-in sits at the other end of the range, with prices starting from £30,970. That mates a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with an electric motor and six-speed DSG gearbox, plus a 13kWh battery pack.
Resulting power is 201bhp, translating to a 0-62mph time of 7.5sec. More importantly, WLTP-standard CO2 emissions are down to just 27g/km, with economy quoted at between 217.3 and 235.4mpg.
The e-Hybrid can travel up to 36 miles on a single charge. However, it can only be topped-up via a 3.6kW AC inlet, with a full charge taking four hours. Likely to be a hit with business users, it attracts a Benefit-in-Kind rate of just 10%.
The Leon's sub £20k base price is for a 1.0 TSI model. Seat quotes a representative PCP lease price of £195 per month, based on a 4% APR rate and a £1000 deposit contribution. SE spec comes as standard with LED headlights, automatic high-beam, keyless start, a leather steering wheel and an 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system.
Further trims include SE Dynamic (from £20,955), which brings 17in alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, privacy glass and an upgrade to a 10in infotainment screen along with a 10.25in digital instrument display.
FR (from £23,185) is the current range-topper. It gains a number of cosmetic upgrades, including LED tail-lights with scrolling indicators, a sporty bodykit and sports seats, and mechanical revisions such as a 15mm-lower ride height.
Also added is FR Sport (from £25,075), which brings a winter pack including heated front seats and a heated wheel, a black headliner, microfibre cloth upholstery, ambient lighting and 18-inch 'Performance' alloys. Topping out the range are Xcellence (from £26,080) and Xcellence Lux (£27,435), the latter bringing niceties such as predictive active cruise control and leather trim.
Peter Cavellini
No bad...
Nice looking car, better looking than the Ford Focus?, yes, I'd say so, ok, the interior hasn't changed much, but it really wasn't that bad anyway..
artill
What a dull effort. i fail to
What a dull effort. i fail to see what this offers over anything else VAG do, let alone the competition.
si73
Looks remarkably similar to a
Citytiger
The Interior
looks to be full of hard scratchy plastics, probably more evidence of cost cutting, but hey its got a stuck on iPad..
superstevie
I had a MK1 Leon as a company
This, though, hmmm...
The interior looks like a low rent version of the new Golf, and the exterior looks like a mix of many rivals. The front is like a sharpened up version of the i30, profile has a whiff of focus, and the rear is like a Subaru Impreza from the mid 00s.
The estate looks very long, good for practicality I hope.
adrian888
Like it
Contrary to my earlier MG3 alike comment this looks good and even better as an estate. The latter should sell well if the Golf 8 no longer has an estate option.
TStag
This is a really dull car.
This is a really dull car. Are Seat trying to go bust?
tuga
Size
It's actually 17mm narrower than the last one, not wider. You know, facts and editors and stuff.
Quite like it. Better looking than the previous one, much better looking than the Golf 8. The estate is a bit iffy though.
typos1
It looks so similar to the
It looks so similar to the old one you wonder why they bothered. Another VW in a dress, so competent but boring, bland and chracterless, I d rather walk.
abkq
A basically fine exterior
A basically fine exterior design that is marred by the exaggerated sharply pressed crease lines.
The car's profile flows beautifully but the crease lines, far from adding interest to the side view, badly disrupt this fluidity.
The interior approaches BMW level of awfulness.
